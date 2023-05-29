Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SEATTLE — The final day of the high school tennis season was full of disappointment for area athletes at the 2A state tournament. The sting of defeat was palpable for the student-athletes who were forced to leave the Nordstrom Center on the University of Washington campus without medals in hand.

However, the coaches who stood by their side had nothing but positive things to say about their charges after watching them battle on the hard courts for months on end.

Mark Morris' Maddy Hetland fell in straight sets to Gwyn Heim of Pullman. That loss ended Hetland's season after she won a match and lost a match on Day 1 of the tournament.

"Maddy played quite well, and she really was striking the ball exceptionally well. The Pullman girl was just able to consistently hit winners," Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith said. "Tough way to end, but what a great season from Hetland. She got better and better as the season went, and she ended it playing her best tennis. That’s everything you want from a young athlete."

Mark Morris also had Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel on scene over the weekend for the girls doubles portion of the tournament. The Monarchs' top doubles team lost twice on Friday and failed to advance.

Meanwhile, R.A. Long saw Emily Anderson lose out on Saturday, falling 6-0, 6-3 to Henleigh Elder of East Valley-Yakima. That loss came after Anderson won her opener on the tournament on Friday before falling in three sets in the quarterfinals.

"Emily had an awesome season, losing only four matches to three different girls," R.A. Long girls tennis coach Rally Wallace said. "She is just a blue collar, all-around athlete who has a fire in her belly. I'm really going to miss her next year as she continues her soccer career at Clark College.

Anderson wasn't the only Lumberjill to draw praise from Wallace.

"I am so happy with junior Audrey Zdunich," Wallace added. "Although she went out in two at State she had an incredible ride the past couple of weeks to qualify. The good news is she will be back next year with a ton of experience."

On the boys side the Lumberjacks had Cavin Holden and Aiden McCoy playing doubles on the final day of the season. The duo went three sets in their final match (6-1, 5-7, 6-0) but could not pull out the points they needed to in the end.

"Great season for seniors Cavin Holden and Aiden McCoy, who won the District IV championship and finished in the Top-12 at State," Wallace said. "They played very well up there, left it all on the court, but were outdone by a couple of other Districts champs. I couldn't be more proud of their efforts."

Holden is headed to Central Washington University to play basketball beginning in the fall. Meanwhile, McCoy is taking his 4.0 GPA back up to the University of Washington to continue his academics endeavors.