SEATTLE — Maddy Hetland finished the opening day of the 2A girls tennis State championships 1-1 to advance to Day 2 at the Nordstrom Center on the University of Washington campus.

Hetland lost in straight sets to Teegan Devries before bouncing back to defeat Iris Ma in two sets 6-0, 6-2. Hetland will play Gywn Heim on Saturday with the winner advancing to the fifth-place match.

“In the second (match), (Maddy) played her best tennis of the season so far,” Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith said. “She pounded the ball all match. She also did a great job moving the girl around... Great tennis from Maddy.”

Also advancing in the singles bracket was R.A. Long’s Emily Anderson who opened with a three-set win over Bernadine Salvatierra. Anderson moved to the quarterfinals where she lost to Taraneh Khalighi in straight sets. The loss dropped Anderson into the consolation bracket where she is set to meet Henleigh Elder on Saturday. The winner of that match will play for fourth place.

R.A. Long's Audrey Zdunich, who earned a State singles berth after winning four matches at Districts from the pigtail spot, lost her opening match on Friday in straight sets to Kendall Hastings and then was eliminated from the tournament by Bailey Walton in straight sets.

The Mark Morris tandem of Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel played well, Friday, but ultimately lost both of their matches and were eliminated from the state tournament. Schlecht and Noel lost their first doubles match 6-0, 6-1.

“They played a little tight, but those girls were just a little sharper,” said Smith. “The points and games were close, but we just couldn’t close them out when we needed to.”

The two Monarchs then faced off against Selah’s Ladd sister, Macie and Addison, losing in straight sets.

“In the second match, they played even better, but just came up short. Great, great careers from those two. They’ve been such a great part of the program the last four years."

On the boys side, R.A. Long's Cavin Holden and Aiden McCoy were victorious over a duo from North Kitsap, but it took a little time for the Lumberjacks to get going. After dropping the first set 6-4, the Lumberjacks came back to take the next two sets by score of 6-4 and 6-3 to survive to Saturday.

The 2A state tennis tournament was set to resume and conclude on Saturday.