SPOKANE — Woodland senior Dane Huddleston finished in a tie for eighth place in the 2A boys state golf tournament after shooting a 2-over round of 72 in his second round at Liberty Lake Golf Course, Wednesday.

Huddleston’s 36-hole total of 145 left him four strokes back of Lynden’s Logan Medcalf who won the 2A boys championship. Medcalf fired off a 71 on Day 2 for a combined score of 1-over 141.

The conditions Wednesday at Liberty Lake were tough once again for the boys who made the cut of 82. The course played long from the back tees, the rough was thick and penalizing for those who missed the fairway and a rainstorm that blew through made it tricky.

“(Dane) honestly left a lot of shots out there,” Woodland boys golf coach Trevor Huddleston said. “He got off to a rough start. Started the tournament off 3-over through two holes. Just couldn’t find a whole lot of birdies to get those shots back."

And once he was able to find the greens things didn't look much better.

"The pins were playing tough," coach Huddleston said. "His iron shots weren’t as sharp as he wanted them to be which left him with long putts for birdie. You can’t expect to make 20, 30-footers.”

R.A. Long’s Jay Nickerson also competed well through the conditions. Nickerson finished tied for 22nd after consecutive rounds of 78 and a 16-over total of 156 for the tournament.

“It was a tough day out there,” R.A. Long coach Jesse Ehrlich said. “Jay struggled on the front nine, but brought it back on the back nine and finished with another 78.”

Ian MacArthur finished in 33rd place for Mark Morris after shooting 82 in the second round for a 36-hole total of 162.

Over on the girls end, Harli Witham advanced to the second round of the tournament at the par-70 MeadowWood Golf Course after making the cut on the number (96) on Tuesday. She turned around and fired a round of 89, including pars on the final two holes for a 36-hole total of 185, which left her in a tie for 27th.

"She just hit the ball overall better. She stayed away from trouble, kept it in play, played better overall," RAL assistant girls golf coach Scott Knapp noted. "She played with confidence today. She made a 12-footer for par on the final hole to break 90.”

The 2A girls champion was Charlotte Giffin of Cedarcrest, who carded back-to-back 3-under rounds of 69 to win the title by seven strokes over Melia Cerenzia of West Valley.

The Mark Morris girls Jana Knapp, Jorie Langenbach and Madeline Pospichal all missed the cut of 96 after their opening round totals. Knapp missed the cut by one stroke.