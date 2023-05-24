SPOKANE — After 18 holes at Liberty Lake Golf Course on Tuesday there was still a Beaver in the hunt for a 2A state championship. Woodland’s Dane Huddleston finished Day 1 of the boys tournament sitting in a tie for eighth place with a three over par round of 73.

Entering the trophy round Huddleston sat four strokes behind the leaders. Von Wasson of Centralia along with Wyatt Brownwell and Ben Wilson of Burlington-Edison finished in a three-way tie for first place after firing off nice rounds of 69 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Jay Nickerson of R.A. Long made the cut with a round of 78 that left him in a tie for 21st place. Ian MacArthur, a senior from Mark Morris, finished on 80 after the first 18 holes and sat in a tie for 27th place.

R.A. Long’s sophomore Riley Coleman did not record a score after becoming the only player to withdraw on Day 1.

In the girls tournament, R.A. Long’s Harli Witham had the best day of any local golfers. Witham recorded a round of 96 on the par 72 grounds of MeadowWood Golf Course.

Mark Morris saw Jana Knapp shoot a round of 97, while Jorie Langenback recorded a score of 102 for the Monarchs. Fellow Monarch, Madeline Pospicahal, finished on 113 on Day 1.

Meanwhile, Woodland’s Karalynn Conditt and Brooklyn Gaston managed rounds of 99 and 102, respectively.

Day 2 of the 2A state tournaments was set to take place Tuesday in Spokane.