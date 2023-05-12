R.A. Long senior Emily Anderson displayed an impressive game in finishing second in the 2A Greater St. Helens League girls tennis tournament, Thursday, across the lake on the courts of Mark Morris High School.

Though Anderson ultimately ran into the buzzsaw that is defending District champion Columbia River No. 1 singles player Emma Lungwitz in the final, losing in straight sets 6-2, 6-1, she was pleased with her tournament. Anderson’s record this season improved to 15-2.

Anderson pushed the unbeaten Lungwitz, but ultimately the overall ability of the Columbia River sophomore proved impossible to contain. Lungwitz worked both sides of the court and used her speed to stay in nearly every point. She also showed a strong first serve that delivered several aces over the two-set match.

“She’s a real great challenge for me and it makes me better,” said Anderson of playing Lungwitz. “I feel really great about how I played in the tournament. I just went out there and tried to play to the best of my ability and I feel like I left it all out there and I’m proud of that.”

Anderson advanced to the 2A Greater St. Helens League singles final after defeating Mark Morris junior Maddy Hetland in the semifinal 6-2, 6-0. It was the third time Anderson beat Hetland this season.

“I’m really happy with the way Emily is playing right now. She’s playing great and she has a good chance to make it to State,” R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace said. “The North has got a couple decent players up that way, but they’re going to take three, maybe four players to State… If she plays like she did against Maddy Hetland, she will make it to State, no question in my mind.”

Looking at it from Hetland’s perspective, the third loss stung, but the Monarchs junior was able to rebound from the disappointment, which showed mental toughness. Her head coach, Ryan Smith, noted the way Anderson plays makes for a tough matchup for Hetland.

“It’s a style that’s difficult for her,” Smith said. “The set scores weren’t that close, but the match was very close. She learned some things (in) this match that I think make sense to her in a way that they didn’t the first two times that she played her.”

Hetland rebounded after her loss to Anderson to clinch a District spot for the first time in her high school career with a straight sets win over R.A. Long junior Audrey Zdunich 6-0, 6-1. Hetland would go on to place third in the tournament with a straight sets win over Columbia River freshman Annie Morgan 6-3, 6-4

Hetland was disappointed to have missed the final, but felt she played a strong tournament overall. Getting through the likes of Washougal freshman Tessa Townsend, Zdunich and Morgan in the fashion she did showed exactly how far her game has come this season.

“Last year, I felt like my goal was to go out there and hit the ball as hard as humanly possible and half of the time it went out the back of the court,” acknowledged Hetland. This year, my patience level is much higher and I wait for the right (opportunity) to get a winner off of. I feel like I did really well in making the smart shot.”

The goal for her now is to make it to State.

“I want to make it to State this year,” added Hetland. “I just want to go out there and play well… I’m excited to go out there and get new people to play against.”

Depending on how the two fare in the first three rounds of the District tournament, there’s a chance that Hetland and Anderson could meet again, taking the Longview rivalry on the road.

“The experience of it, how to close out games in particular is something she’s getting a lot better," Smith noted. "She’s getting more patient and a lot more savvy about when to hit different shots.”

R.A. Long was pleased to see Zdunich, its No. 3 singles player, qualify for Districts to join Anderson on the journey. Zdunich defeated Hockinson junior Ashley Suva 6-0, 6-2 in order to claim fifth place.

While Lungwitz will be the No. 1 seed out of the GSHL at Districts, R.A. Long’s Anderson will enter as a strong contender as a No. 2 seed and a real opportunity to qualify for State as will Hetland as a potential No. 3 seed.

On the doubles side, Mark Morris’ top pair Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel dropped their morning match to Washougal’s duo of Jaisa Wilson and Hadley Jones in a hard-fought three-set match by scores of 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

That loss dropped Schlecht and Noel into the consolation bracket where they faced off against their Monarchs’ teammates in Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom. Schlecht and Noel won the match 6-4, 6-1 to qualify for the district tournament. The seniors Monarchs then defeated Columbia River’s tandem of Olivia Swan and Shayla Murphy in straight sets 6-2, 7-5 to place third.

“(It’s) definitely rewarding. Madi and I have worked four years for this and I think (doing it) senior is kind of the cherry on top,” Schlecht said of qualifying for Districts for the first time. “We want to go in playing every game to the best of our ability and come away knowing that we played our best in every match.”

Swanstrom and Millspaugh had one more opportunity to qualify for Districts after falling to Noel and Schlecht, but the pair was unable to get past the duo of Reese Rylander and Annabella Madrigal from Columbia River after pushing them to three sets, falling 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Looking ahead to Districts, the top doubles team is without question the Columbia River duo of sisters Lauren and Sydney Dreves who hardly broke a sweat in the 2A GSHL tournament where they only dropped two games over their eight sets and four matches.

The girls 2A District IV tournament begins Tuesday at Steamboat Racket and Fitness Club in Northwest Olympia. Day 2 is scheduled for Thursday, same place.