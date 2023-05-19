OLYMPIA — Emily Anderson suffered a three-set loss to Columbia River sophomore Emma Lungwitz in the 2A bi-District tennis final, Thursday, to cap an impressive run by local players at the Steamboat Tennis and Athletic Club.

Anderson, a senior from R.A. Long, took the first set off of Lungwitz to open the match. It is the only set Lungwitz has dropped this season to date. Anderson went on to open a 3-0 lead in the second set before Lungwitz rallied to take the set 6-4 and the match 6-7 (2-7), 6-4, 6-2.

“Emily probably played her best match of the season. Emma Lungwitz hasn’t given up a set all year and Emily got one from her today,” R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace said. “As a matter of fact, she was up 3-0 in the second set and had chances to go up four, but that’s when Lungwitz found another gear.

"I have to give (Lungwitz) a lot of credit to turn the match around at that point. But man was Emily on fire today. She could not have played any better.”

Anderson will be joined at State by her teammate Audrey Zdunich who outlasted Columbia River’s Annie Morgan in three sets to advance out of the consolation bracket. Zdunich won by scores of 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).

“I am so proud of Audrey for coming through from the pigtail match to qualify as the fourth-place seed to State. You just don’t see that happen very often,” Wallace said. “Audrey continues to get better each time out and she is playing with a lot of confidence right now. The match she won was well over three hours. It was grueling and Audrey persevered.”

Mark Morris also sent multiple players onto the final round as Maddy Hetland and the Monarchs' top doubles team of Madi Noel and Brooklyn Schlecht each qualified with wins in their respective winner-to-State matches.

Hetland finished third at the bi-district championships by defeating Mari Ceesay of W.F. West in three sets 6-7 (10-12), 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).

“It was, without question, the match of her career so far. Both players elevated their games for the match. It was tough, aggressive, power tennis from both of them,” Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith said. “I was so impressed with the mental focus and toughness that Maddy showed in this match. She was down 3-5 in the third, facing an end to her season, and she was able to dig in and fight for every point. A really clutch performance.”

Hetland moved on to play Zdunich for third place. Hetland was pushed to three sets, but once again she prevailed, winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The win pushed Hetland’s record to 17-9 for the season. After consecutive three-set marathon tennis matches, Hetland defaulted to R.A. Long’s Anderson in the match for second place at the tournament.

On the doubles side, the Monarchs duo of Noel and Schlecht played an intense elimination match against Black Hills tandem of Stella Moore and Chloe Whitcraft. Noel and Schlecht prevailed in three sets 6-0, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3.

“They got off to a great start, but got a little tentative in the second set,” said Smith. “I was impressed at the way they were able to reset and take the match to them in the third set, particularly with the stakes.”

Noel and Schlecht followed with a solid performance to beat another Columbia River duo 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the second-place match.

“That River team is excellent at keeping the ball in play and forcing you to hit winners," Smiths aid. "The girls did a great job of adjusting to the fairly unorthodox style that River plays and kept the pressure on all match."

With the second match win, Noel and Schlecht earned a shot at redemption against the same Washougal team it lost to at sub-districts. The most polite Monarchs team also won that one, winning by scores of 6-3, 6-1. The wins pushed Noel and Schlecht’s record to 20-3 on the season.

All of the qualifying local athletes will participate in the state tournament beginning May 26 at the Nordstrom Center at the University of Washington in Seattle.