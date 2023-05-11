R.A. Long senior Emily Anderson advanced to the 2A Greater St. Helens League singles final after defeating Mark Morris junior Maddy Hetland in the semifinal held on the former’s home courts at Mark Morris High School.

The cross-town rivalry match went down in Anderson’s favor by scores of 6-2, 6-0 Thursday morning.

Anderson went on to lose the final in straight sets to Columbia River’s Emma Lungwitz 6-2, 6-1. Lungwitz worked both sides of the court and used her speed to stay in nearly every point. She also showed a strong first serve that delivered several aces over the two-set match.

Hetland rebounded after her loss to Anderson to clinch a District spot for the first time in her high school career with a straight sets win over R.A. Long junior Audrey Zdunich 6-0, 6-1. Zdunich remained alive with a match for fifth place and a District seed later Thursday.

While Lungwitz will be the No. 1 seed out of the GSHL at Districts, R.A. Long’s Anderson will enter as a strong contender as a No. 2 seed and a real opportunity to qualify for State as will Hetland as a potential No. 3 seed.

On the doubles side, Mark Morris’ top pair Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel dropped their morning match to Washougal’s duo of Jaisa Wilson and Hadley Jones 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. The loss dropped Schlecht and Noel into the consolation bracket where they faced off against a pair of fellow Monarchs in Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom.

Schlecht and Noel won the match 6-4, 6-1 to have the opportunity to play for third. The win also qualified Schlecht and Noel for Districts for the first time in their careers.

Millspaugh and Swanstrom were set to meet Columbia River duo Reese Rylander and Annabella Madrigal for the final District spot Thursday evening after the print deadline.

The girls 2A District IV tournament begins Tuesday at Steamboat Racket and Fitness Club in Olympia. Day 2 is scheduled for Thursday.