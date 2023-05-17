OLYMPIA — Emily Anderson won both of her singles matches Tuesday in the 2A District IV girls tennis tournament at the Steamboat Tennis and Athletic Club to punch her ticket to the state tournament for the first time in her prep career. Meanwhile, junior Madelyn Hetland of Mark Morris was set to get back to the court in an effort to lock down her own qualification spot on Thursday.

Anderson defeated Tumwater’s Kendall Gjurasic 6-2, 6-3 and then handed Columbia River’s Annie Morgan a two-set defeat 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 to move onto the 2A District IV championship where she will once again face off against Columbia River’s Emma Lungwitz.

The two 2A GSHL rivals met on Thursday in the league tournament final with Lungwitz winning in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. Lungwitz moved onto the final for the second time in as many seasons by beating Hetland in straight sets 6-0, 6-1.

The match was much closer than the set scores suggest, with many of the games going to deuce. Ultimately, though, the sophomore Lungwitz proved to be have what it took to get over the hump.

“Particularly in the second set, Maddy did a good job of staying patient, but Emma is just a really tough opponent,” Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith said.

Hetland will meet W.F. West’s Mari Ceesay in a winner-to-State, loser-out match Thursday.

Anderson, who will have the chance to get a bit of retribution against Lungwitz, played a strong brand of tennis according to R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace.

“Emily played cautious today, especially in the (semifinal) where she had to pull out a 7-2 tiebreaker in that first set,” Wallace said. “However, in the second set, she loosened up and started hitting way more winners to win going away.”

R.A. Long’s other singles player, Audrey Zdunich, finished her day 2-1 to move onto Thursday’s action where she will also have a chance to clinch a State championship berth with a win against Morgan of Columbia River.

Zdunich defeated Olivia Norris 6-1, 6-2 in the pigtail play-in match to reach the district tournament where she earned the opportunity to play Lungwitz in the opening round. After falling to the defending district champion 6-0, 6-0, Zdunich dropped down to the consolation bracket where she beat Shelton's Hannah Pratt 6-1, 6-3.

“Audrey is a very smart player and she did a great job figuring out the weaknesses of her opponents and then capitalized on them,” noted Wallace. “Against Lungwitz, Audrey probably hit the ball better than any match that she’s played in all season, though her scores didn’t reflect how well she played. There were several games that went to deuce, but Lungwitz, the defending District champ, always had an answer.”

On the doubles side, the Mark Morris tandem of Madi Noel and Brooklyn Schlecht got out to a good start with a win over W.F. West's pairing of Laura Yip and Katelyn Wood in three sets 2-6, 6-4, 6-0. The win put the Monarchs’ duo into a match against the Dreves sisters at Columbia River who present a challenge for any tandem with their elite athleticism and incredible range. Schlecht and Noel lost in the semifinal match by scores of 6-0, 6-2.

“It’s odd to say that possibly the best tennis they have played in a season where they are 13-3 is an 0-2 loss, but they really got after it against the top doubles team in the state,” said Smith. “I was super impressed with their play in the loss, and if they play like that on Thursday, they’ll be just fine.”

Noel and Schlecht will play a winner-to-State, loser-out match on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Winners will advance to the 2A State girls tennis tournament, held at the University of Washington’s Nordstrom Center on May 26 and 27th.