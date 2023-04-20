Enjoying the creature comforts of the Mint Valley Racquet Complex while nearly everyone else was washed out, Wednesay, the R.A. Long girls tennis team made use of the indoor court time with a 6-0 sweep over Hudson’s Bay in 2A Greater St. Helens League girls tennis action.

Emily Anderson and Audrey Zdunich got through their singles matches nearly unscathed, losing just one game set between them.

“Emily Anderson and Audrey Zdunich played rock solid and continued to roll at first and third singles,” R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace said.

Anderson defeated Elisa Villareal (6-0, 6-1), while Zdunich took out Asiyana Alderman (6-0, 6-0).

The second singles match offered a little more drama when Alice Anderson was able to get the best of Cassidy Mason (6-1, 6-4).

“Alice Anderson, who played sick, gutted it out at second singles,” Wallace noted. “I tried to sit her out but she wouldn’t have it. I thought Alice showed a lot of toughness there and I was very proud of her effort.”

The closest match of the day came in the No.3 doubles affair where R.A. Long’s Kasinda Page and Angelica Reyes (7-5, 2-6, 1-0) mustered a tiebreaker win over Danni Schools and Chris Schwarz after dropping the second set and then winning an abbreviated third set 10-4 as per the indoor court rules and time limits.

“The third doubles team of Kasinda Page and Angelica Reyes battled it out and won an abbreviated third set after splitting the first two,” Wallace explained. “I was extremely happy with how mentally tough they were in the tiebreaker, especially after getting knocked around in that second set.”

The doubles side of the court saw a change in the Jill’s lineup due to injury after No. 1 doubles player Oliva Durrett suffered a leg injury that will leave her out of action for the rest of the season.

“We’re definitely going to miss Liv as we move forward,” Wallace said.

But against the Eagles on Wednesday, the Lumberjills looked just fine on the fly.

In the No. 1 singles match Mariah Bergquist and Kenia Castro defeated Jessica Nguyen and Unzila Alauddin (6-2, 6-3). The Lumberjills took the No. 2 doubles contest when Marissa Stacey and Lyla Khlee wiped out Giselle Mendoza and Lila Repman (6-1, 6-0).

“Seniors Mariah Bergquist and Kenia Castro meshed quite nicely at No. 1, and juniors Marissa Stacey and Lyla Khlee also connected together at number two doubles,” Wallace added.

R.A. Long (4-3, 3-3) was set to play at Washougal on Thursday although that match was in jeopardy of being rained out.