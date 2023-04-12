R.A. Long returned to the courts on Tuesday to complete a match with Washougal that was washed out back on March 24. The Jills struggled to outhit Washougal in the redo, falling 5-1 in the 2A Greater St. Helens League girls tennis contest.

The Lumberjills dropped all three singles matches to Washougal.

The Jills’ top singles player Audrey Zdunich lost to Washougal’s Avery Berg in straight sets 6-3, 6-4. The Panthers’ Tessa Townsend defeated Marissa Stacey in the No. 2 singles matchup 6-3, 6-1. Then, in the No. 3 singles matchup, R.A. Long’s Kenia Castro lost to Julia Hartwich 6-2, 6-3.

The Lumberjills earned their lone win of the day in the No. 1 doubles contest where the dynamic Anderson duo of Alice and Emily Anderson defeated the Panthers’ tandem of Jaisa Wilson and Hadley Jones in the tightest match of the day 6-7 (7-5), 7-6 (7-3)

“My number one doubles team lost the first set in a tiebreaker back on the 24th (of March) and then came back on April 11th to win back to back tiebreakers to get the nail-biting victory," RAL coach Rally Wallace said. "(I am) not sure that I have seen a three set, three tiebreaker match. I’m very proud of their effort.”

Washougal won the other two doubles matches. The Panthers' second team of Auika Adams and Brooklynn Curtis beat the tandem of Olivia Durrett and Mariah Bergquist 6-3, 6-3 and the team of Erin Kutchera and Alaina Kestner bested the Jills’ pairing of Kassinda Page and Angelica Reyes in three sets by scores of 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

R.A. Long (2-2, 1-2 league) was slated to face off with Mark Morris on Wednesday at Mint Valley.