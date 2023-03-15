CHEHALIS — Using the might of its doubles teams, R.A. Long handed W.F. West a 4-2 defeat in the girls tennis season opener, Tuesday, in the Mint City.

The Lumberjills’ No. 1 doubles team of Emily Anderson and Alice Anderson edged W.F. West’s team of Emma Hamilton and Katelyn Wood in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. They were followed by the second team of Olivia Durrett and Audrey Zdunich who defeated Emma Weerisinghe and Lillian Hueffed in three sets, 6-2, 4-6 and 7-5 in what was the without a doubt the match of the day.

Durrett and Zdunich fell behind 5-4 in the final set before coming back to win the final three games to take the set and ultimately give the Jills the team win.

The Jills’ third doubles team of Kassinda Page and Angelica Reyes completed the sweep by taking out the tandem of Jamie Bradley and Joy Huard 7-6 (7-3) and 6-2.

“I’m really happy with our team effort. All of the girls played hard,” R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace said. “My number two doubles team had a long and exciting match gutting out a third setter.”

W.F. West managed to win two out of three singles matches against the Jills. The Bearcats’ No. 1 singles player Mari Ceesay defeated Marissa Stacey 6-3, 6-0. The Jills also lost in the No. 2 singles as W.F. West’s Laura Yip beat Lyla Khlee in three sets 3-6, 6-0, 6-0.

R.A. Long managed to win the third singles match when Kenia Castro beat the Bearcats’ Alayna Leal 6-4, 6-1.

R.A. Long (1-0 overall) will return to the court on Friday when it hosts Three Rivers Christian at 3:30 p.m.