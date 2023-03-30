The Lumberjills switched some things up and posted a 5-1 win over Hockinson, Wednesday, in a 2A Greater St. Helens League girls tennis match.

“It was a nice bounce back for us as the girls played with a lot more confidence and showed good mental toughness overall,” R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace said. “I also split up my one and two doubles and moved them to singles, and it worked out really well for us today.”

The Lumberjills' usual No. 1 doubles team of Emily Anderson and Alice Anderson took a swing at singles action against the Hawks and both came away with wins.

“We were able to win an (11-9) first set tiebreaker at No. 2 singles and also came back and won a three set match at No. 3 doubles,” Wallace noted. “Emily and Alice haven’t played singles since halfway through the season last year and I was really happy with how they played.”

Emily Anderson defeated Hockinson’s Ashley Suva (6-3, 6-0) in the No. 1 singles match and then Alice Anderson endured for that marathon extra point victory in No. 2 singles (7-6, 6-3) over Ana Maitland.

Audrey Zdunich made it a clean sweep for R.A. Long in singles play with a straight sweep of Kendall Zabell.

The Lumberjills picked up a pair of wins in doubles play to secure the team victory.

In No. 2 doubles R.A. Long’s Olivia Durrett and Mariaha Bergquist defeated Lauren Tackenberg and Elsa Grunderson (6-2, 6-2). R.A. Long’s Lyla Khlee and Kasinda Page picked up a win in their No. 3 doubles match by rebounding to down Charlotte Lyon and Avery Viles in three games (4-6, 6-2, 6-2).

The only loss on the day for the hosts came when Marissa Stacey and Kenia Castro fell (6-4, 6-3) to Hockinson’s No. 1 doubles team of Linnea Grunderson and Sophia Broten.

R.A. Long was set to hit the road to play Heritage on Thursday.

Mark Morris shutout by Rapids

VANCOUVER — Not much went right for Mark Morris in a 6-0 team loss on the hard courts to Columbia River on Wednesday. Beginning with No. 1 singles and continuing on through the three doubles teams, the 2A Greater St. Helens League match refused to break in the Monarchs' favor.

Columbia River’s Emma Lungwitz defeated the Monarchs’ No. 1 player Maddy Hetland in straight sets 6-1, 6-0. The Rapids followed with wins in both the second and third singles as Annabella Madrigal took out Analiz Birrueta also in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1 and Evelyn Par beat Drea Williams in three, 6-0, 4-6 and 6-1.

“Drea was a handful for River. She served well and hit a lot of great ground strokes,” MM coach Ryan Smith said. “The doubles teams all played really competitive matches, going deep into almost every game."

On the doubles side, the Rapids were sharp with the lanky Dreves sisters setting the tone in the first pairing. Lauren and Sydney Dreves defeated the Mark Morris top doubles pairing of Madi Noel and Brooklyn Schlecht 6-1, 6-2. In the second doubles pairing, the Rapids’ duo of Reese Rylander and Evie Wenger beat the Monarchs’ Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom 6-4, 6-2. Then the Rapids' pairing of Olivia Swan and Shaylin Murphy topped the pairing of Rosie Johnson and Jessalyn Kloke 6-1, 6-0.

"River just was able to finish them off better than we did," Smith noted. "We played some really solid tennis, but River is tough. Hetland played really well at No. 1 singles. (It was a) close match in spite of the score.”

Mark Morris is slated to return to the courts on Thursday at Fort Vancouver.