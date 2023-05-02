The Lumberjills were able to manage just one win on their home clay, Monday, falling 5-1 to Mark Morris in a crosstown rivalry match that doubled as a 2A Greater St. Helens League girls tennis affair.

Emily Anderson notched R.A. Long’s only win only win on the day with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 victory over Maddy Hetland.

“Maddy and Emily had a real battle at No. 1 singles,” MM coach Ryan Smith said. “There were some really high-quality points played during that match. I was really impressed with both girls. They both should represent Longview well at the league tournament.”

R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace came away similarly impressed with the way his top player was able to perform against a skilled opponent.

“I really liked her toughness today,” Wallace said of Anderson. “She’s been battling some health issues and I wasn’t sure she was going to play today, but she got it done despite it.”

From there, though, it was all Monarchs.

“We struggled out there,” Wallace admitted. “Mark Morris is very solid up and down the lineup, and deep.”

In the No. 2 singles match Katelyn Stanton defeated R.A. Long’s Ayla Foreman (6-1, 6-4), while Drea Williams took out Macy Graichen (6-2, 6-1) in No. 3 singles play.

“Katelyn bounced back from a difficult match Friday and did a really good job staying in points and grinding games out,” Smith noted. “ Drea and Macy played a really competitive match… the score wasn't that close, but there were lots of great points played between the two.”

Again, Wallace came away with similar impressions to his counterpart in baby blue.

“I would like to mention that I was pleased with Macy Graichen,” Wallace said. “She showed a lot of poise on the big stage in her first ever varsity match.”

In the No. 1 doubles contest Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel made quick work of Mariah Bergquist and Kenia Casto with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.

“Our doubles teams continued their good run,” Smith noted. “Madi and Brooklyn moved to 11-1 on the season with an efficient win… nice way to end their Civil War careers.”

In the No. 2 doubles match Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom defeated Marissa Stacey and Lyla Khlee (6-0, 6-3), while Mark Morris’ Kelcie Balken and Rosie Johnson took out Kasinda Page and Angelica Reyes (6-1, 6-2).

“Second and third doubles also looked solid and were able to take care of really well-coached R.A. Long doubles teams,” Smith added.

Mark Morris (11-1, 10-1 league) was scheduled to play at Hockinson on Tuesday, before hitting the road to play at Washougal on Wednesday in its regular season finale.

R.A. Long (6-7, 5-7) was set to pay at Fort Vancouver on Tuesday, before hosting Ridgefield on Wednesday to wrap up its league slate.