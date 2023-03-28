The Monarchs defended their home court from any possible potato blight with a 6-0 win over the Ridgefield Spudders, Monday, in a 2A Greater St. Helens League girls tennis match.

Maddy Hetland set the tone for Mark Morris in the No. 1 singles match with a straight sweep (6-0, 6-0) over Layla Melville.

In the No. 2 singles match Analiz Birrueta defeated Ridgefield’s Sara Tabish 6-3, 6-0, and then Chloe Swenstrom notched a 6-2, 6-1 victory for Mark Morris over Halle Herzog in the No.3 singles match.

“Hetland did a nice job being patient and working the ball around,” MM coach Ryan Smith said. “Chloe also made the move over to singles and did a nice job against a quality opponent.”

The Monarchs kept on rolling in doubles action, dropping just one set combined in the first game.

Brooklyn Schlecht and Maddi Noel posted a 6-0, 6-3 victory for Mark Morris over Jordan Winter and Abigail Vance in the No 1. doubles match.

In the No. 2 doubles pairing Jessa Koke and Rosie Johnson earned 6-0, 6-4 win for the Monarchs over Sienna Fulton and Reese Beutemann, while Keli Balkin and Gracie Perkins brought home the sweep for the hosts with a win (6-1, 6-1) over Faith Swan and Tatum Miller.

“Good all around performance from the girls,” Smith said. “We had Balkin and Perkins step in and play their first varsity match of the season and they performed really well. Good, consistent net play and serving.”

Mark Morris is scheduled to play at Columbia River on Wednesday.

Lumberjills rolled by River

VANCOUVER — Columbia River took out R.A. Long with a clean sweep, Monday, with the Rapids posting a 6-0 win in 2A GSHL girls tennis action.

“We would rally three or four strokes in a row and then make an unforced error,” RAL coach Rally Wallace said. “When you play a team like Columbia River you’re not going to have much success by playing inconsistent.”

The Lumberjills found some success in double play with Alice Anderson and Emily Anderson putting up the best fight of the day. R.A. Long’s top doubles pair fell to Reese Rylander and Evie Wenger by scores of 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Audrey Zdunich and Marissa Stacey fell (6-2, 6-1) to Olivia Swan and Shaylin Murphy in the second doubles pairing and R.A. Long’s Olivia Durrett and Marah Bergquist lost (6-4, 6-1) to Annie Morgan and Ailie Flak.

“I liked our effort and body language today,” Wallace noted. “As the season goes on we will be more consistent.”

The Lumberjills’ singles players will have a steeper hill to climb in the rematch. Lyla Khlee was the only R.A. Long player to notch a set victory on teh day in a 6-0, 6-1 loss too Columbia River’s No. 2 player Annabella Madrigal.

In the No. 1 singles match R.A. Long’s Kenia Castro fell (6-0, 6-0) to Emma Lungwitz. Angelica Reyes lost (6-0, 6-0) to the Rapids’ Evelyn Pan in the No. 3 singles match.

R.A. Long is set to play at Heritage on Thursday.