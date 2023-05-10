The 2A Greater St. Helens League girls tennis tournament continued on Wednesday at Mark Morris High School virtually all day on the six hard courts on the Monarchs’ grounds.

Mark Morris and R.A. Long were well-represented at the tournament with three singles players and three doubles teams competing for each school. The No. 1 singles players for each – the Monarchs’ Maddy Hetland and the Lumberjills’ Emily Anderson – appear destined to square off against one another for the third time this season. The Jills’ Anderson won the last meeting in three sets.

Hetland opened play on Wednesday with a 6-0, 6-1 defeat of her teammate Katelyn Stanton. Up next for Hetland is a matchup with Washougal freshman Tessa Townsend, who edged out R.A. Long’s Audrey Zdunich in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Emily Anderson, meanwhile, swept aside Fort Vancouver junior Zoe Triol in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. Her teammate Alice Anderson defeated Hudson’s Bay junior Elisa Villareal in straight sets 6-0, 6-3. The Jills duo were set to face off in the quarterfinals in the evening, Wednesday.

On the doubles side, the Monarchs’ top pairing of seniors Brooklyn Schlecht and Madi Noel took out Hockinson’s top pairing of Charlotte Lyon and Elsa Gunderson in straight sets to open their day. The scores were 6-4, 6-1. Schlecht and Noel advanced to the quarterfinals.

The Monarchs’ third pairing of Kelcie Balkan and Rosie Johnson lost in straight sets to the No. 1 ranked doubles tandem of Lauren and Sydney Dreves of Columbia River 6-0, 6-0. After winning their eliminator match on Tuesday, the Monarchs’ No. 2 pairing of Ali Millspaugh and Chloe Swanstrom defeated Ridgefield’s tandem of Ella Norman and Abigail Vance in three sets 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. Millspaugh and Swanstrom advanced to play the Dreves sisters in the quarterfinals.