In one of its more closely fought matches of the season, R.A. Long's girls tennis team picked up the win over Ridgefield via total games won in the tiebreaker format, which it took 64-56 after the two schools split both the singles and doubles matches 3-3 and sets 7-7, Wednesday, on their home courts.

The hosts got the better of Ridgefield in the singles matches where the Jills' top player, Emily Anderson, continued to lead with her consistency in the No. 1 singles position. She picked up a straight sets win over the Spudders’ Siena Fulton 6-0, 6-0 despite dealing with a hand injury and coming off an illness which sapped her strength.

Fulton had a difficult time dealing with Emily’s slice forehand which led to her committing far more unforced errors.

“It wasn’t my best match. I felt a bit tired and I’m coming over an illness and dealing with a hand injury,” Anderson stated. “I was still able to keep up my consistency and get the win.”

What makes Emily Anderson one of the top singles players in 2A Greater St. Helens League is her ability to keep the ball in play. She simply doesn’t beat herself. In fact, Emily admitted that is precisely the tactic she employs on the court. Why attempt more challenging shots when you know if you just keep hitting the ball back to the opponent, sooner or later they will miss a shot?

“My strong suit right now is just outlasting (my opponent). I’ll just continue to get the ball in and just wait for them to get angry and make a mistake,” said Anderson. “What I’m looking to work on is hitting more (winners).”

With Districts coming up next week, Emily noted she spent time in her match working on a couple of different elements of her game.

“Today I tried a few more things than (usual)," she said. "I went to the net a bit more often than normal just to get some practice in."

R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace detailed some of the elements Emily Anderson is working on in the home stretch.

“One of the things we wanted her to work on is her slice,” noted Wallace. “If she gets a low slice deep (on the court), we want her to come in behind that, because all they can do is play a sitter right at the net and that’s an easy put away. We also try to work on her stroking the ball more instead of slicing every shot. Try to find a line somewhere instead of just playing catch.”

On Wednesday the Lumberjills also saw the highly anticipated return of Audrey Zdunich to No. 3 singles after she missed the team’s past three matches. Zdunich defeated her opponent Halle Herzog in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 in her return to the courts.

The Jills’ only loss in singles play came in a three-set match at No. 2 singles where Alice Anderson dropped a closely contested match against Ridgefield’s Reese Gentemann 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. Alice beat Gentemann earlier in the season and was visibly frustrated with the outcome of her match.

“(Alice) was disappointed,” Wallace said. “I tried to say to her, ‘Sometimes you lose. Does that mean you feel like a failure? If we knew we were going to win every match, then why would we even play?’ I think it’s just going to make her bring even more effort next time.”

Ridgefield won two of the three doubles matches with its top pair of Ella Norman and Abby Vance beating Mariah Bergquist and Kenia Castro 6-2, 6-4. The Spudders also won the No. 3 doubles match with its pairing of Sara Tabish and Callie Curran defeating the Jills’ tandem of Kasinda Page and Angelica Reyes 6-0, 6-4.

The Jills have seen their doubles pairing fluctuate perhaps more than any of its 2A GSHL counterparts due to scheduling conflicts with players and their other sports. Without a deep contingent of experienced players filling its roster, R.A. Long has struggled on the doubles end of matches in league play.

“Overall, singles is our strength. There is no doubt about that,” Wallace acknowledged. “Our doubles, they win some here and there… We’ve had a really good season. We’ve won more games than we did last year. We’ve improved and we’ll be better next year.”

Teammates on the Lumberjills’ volleyball team, Jillian Woodruff and Marissa Stacey played their first varsity tennis match together as a doubles pairing, Wednesday, and the two earned R.A. Long’s only win on the doubles side. Woodruff and Stacey defeated the Spudders’ duo of Layla Melville and Jordan Winter in a three-set match by scores of 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

While they know each other well, Woodruff admitted it took a couple of sets for her and Stacey to communicate as well as they needed to and get a feel for their respective style of play.

“I think in our second set we were making more (unforced errors). The first couple of sets we played, we didn’t have as much communication, but as it went on, our communication improved,” Woodruff admitted. “I thought we did really well playing long and short. We were getting good shots at the net and getting good returns in the (backcourt).”

For her part, Stacey believes that the camaraderie built on the volleyball court helped the duo to find their rhythm on the tennis court, too.

“I think it went pretty well," Stacey said. "We play volleyball together so we’re pretty close in sports.”

Wednesday’s match concluded a stretch of seven matches in eight school days for R.A. Long. The Lumberjills will have a few days of practice before the 2A District IV tournament commences with single-elimination play between singles seeds 16-24 on Tuesday at Ridgefield.