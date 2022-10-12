2A High School Girls Soccer Roundup: R.A. Long roughed up by Columbia River

VANCOUVER — In a match to decide the top of the 2A Greater St. Helens League standings with only a handful of matches remaining in league play, Columbia River defeated R.A. Long 4-1.

The win by the Rapids on Tuesday was revenge for the Lumberjills victory at Longview Memorial Stadium back on Sept. 15.

Columbia River junior defender Avah Eslinger scored two first half goals (7’ and 38’) and Lili Mickel added a goal in stoppage time to help the Rapids build a 3-0 lead at halftime.

It was an advantage they wouldn’t relinquish.

The Rapids dominated possession over the first 40 minutes as the Lumberjills struggled to link up with teammates whenever they won tackles in the midfield area.

“They definitely had better quality in the first half,” R.A. Long goalkeeper Kendra Chapin said. “We were lacking quality there and that’s something we’ll have to work on moving forward.”

R.A. Long played without a few key players due to injuries. The Lumberjills played a stronger second half after coach Taylor Wallace made a few adjustments. The team's leading goal scorer Kathryn Chapin scored midway through the second half on a break to put the Jills on the board and cut the Rapids’ lead to 4-1.

“It’s that point in the season where nagging injuries are turning into real injuries,” Wallace said. “We had a lot of people out of position to cover gaps… The second half was obviously better. We toyed with our lineup at halftime and I was pleased with what I saw.”

Wallace was also pleased with the team’s clarification of roles and organization in the second half. Still, the team gave up a quality header to the Rapids’ Ava Lapinskas in the 43 minute off a corner kick. The four goals are the most the Lumberjills have given up to an opponent all season.

“This was a fantastic team tonight we played,” Wallace said of Columbia River. “Props to them for analyzing what we did and exploiting it… Tonight was just another night. We’re looking ahead to tomorrow.”

R.A. Long (7-2 league) returns to the pitch on Thursday at Mark Morris.

Monarchs get leg up on Hudson’s Bay

Mark Morris returned to the winning column Tuesday night with a 3-1 defeat of Hudson’s Bay at the Northlake Field.

Brooke Sampson scored in the 15th minute off a rebound in the penalty box to give Mark Morris an early lead which its back line was able to keep secure.

Amy Broderius added a goal in the 33rd minute and the Monarchs got another in the second half when Brooklyn Schlecht deposited a shot from the left corner of the penalty box in the 60th minute.

“Other than the one breakdown that allowed their goal, our defense played very well and our midfield of Amy Broderius, Rosie Johnson, Raelie Guizzotti and Kea Makaiwi dominated play and kept us in the opponent side of the field most of the night,” Mark Morris head coach Gary Bennett said.

Mark Morris (2-10, 2-7 league) hosts R.A. Long at the Northlake field on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Washougal defeats Woodland

WOODLAND — Two first-half goals by Washougal helped carry the team to a 3-1 victory over Woodland in the 2A GSHL contest, Tuesday night.

Hayley Summers answered with a goal on a penalty kick in the second half to give the Beavers some life, but it wasn't enough.

Washougal would add a third goal to maintain a two-goal advantage. Woodland keeper Rylee McCune stopped 12 shots.

Woodland (5-7, 3-6 league) returns to the field against Ridgefield on Thursday in another league matchup.