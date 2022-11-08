2A High School Girls Soccer: R.A. Long's early lead erased in State loss to Enumclaw

At the end, there were a few tears and heads hanging. There were also smiles and cheers.

R.A. Long fell to Enumclaw 2-1 Tuesday night in the opening round of the 2A State girls soccer tournament. The loss ended the Lumberjills’ season and their hopes of a State trophy. While the girls digested the cold reality of a finish that fell short of their ultimate goal, their coach tried to remind them of a long list of achievements they accomplished over two and a half months.

“No tears,” R.A. Long coach Taylor Wallace said. “You accomplished a lot of your goals this season and broke through barriers for this program. Be proud of yourselves.”

The eight-seed Lumberjills hosted No. 9 seed Enumclaw out of the South Puget Sound conference on the real grass of Longview Memorial Stadium in an evenly played match that gave credence to their respective seeds.

R.A. Long opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when forward Kathryn Chapin eluded her Enumclaw defender, gained ground in the penalty area and fired a shot to the far post that beat Hornets goalkeeper Megan Madill. The sequence was largely against the run of play and just the second shot on goal for the Lumberjills.

The Hornets didn’t panic after falling behind 1-0. Enumclaw continued to win battles in the midfield to pressure the R.A. Long back four of Olivia Durrett, Emily Anderson, Madison Fierst and a combination of Addison Hartley and Kasinda Page (the two shifted positions over the course of the game). Then, in the 36th minute, the Hornets swarmed the Jills’ penalty area and a cross from the near sideline into the goal box slid past Jills’ keeper Kendra Chapin to the feet of Lumberjill defender who, in her effort to clear, knocked it backward and into the net for an own goal.

The uncharacteristic mistake left the game tied at 1-1 heading into halftime.

The match stayed tight in the second half with each team making adjustments to counter the advantages the opposition had over the first 40 minutes. Enumclaw switched to a back three with its sweeper marking Kathryn Chapin closely wherever she went.

Chapin had a promising opportunity in the 42nd minute when she again outran her defender for a ball played over the top of the Hornets defense. The defender recovered but Chapin used some nifty dribbling skills to spin around her for a 1-on-1 with the goalkeeper only to have her shot blocked.

Enumclaw would finally capitalize on its possession advantage in the 55th minute when Charlee Torgison found the back corner of the net just over the reach of Kendra Chapin from about 30 yards out to put the Hornets ahead 2-1.

“It was a really good shot. I was so close,” R.A. Long goalkeeper Kendra Chapin said of the Enumclaw game-winning goal. “We knew we had to be urgent with our play at the end once they scored the second goal. Unfortunately, we couldn’t connect very well.”

R.A. Long played the final 25 minutes with an increased urgency and desperation.

Kathryn Chapin had another excellent scoring opportunity from the left edge of the penalty box in the 59th minute. Her shot rang the cross bar and caromed into the goal box where the Hornets’ defenders desperately attempted to clear their line only to fail. The loose ball was tracked down by Chapin again, but as she fired a second shot, a Hornets’ defender closed on her and deflected the ball beyond the boundary.

The final minutes ticked by as R.A. Long threw all it had at the Enumclaw goal only to be stymied time and again by the Hornets. R.A. Long finished with a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.

“It always sucks ending the season on a loss,” Wallace said. “But the trajectory has been upwards. You know it stings tonight, but I think tomorrow these girls will realize what they did. They’ll realize the barriers they’ve broken for this program and they will be proud of themselves.”

Tactically speaking, Wallace admitted the game was a chess match between two very even sides.

“We scored our goal and they adjusted. We adjusted to their adjustments. It was a chess match for sure," Wallace said. "We did kind of struggle at points connecting balls and playing our game. They’re a good team. They didn’t allow us to find those spaces. It was like looking in a mirror for most of the match. It was like playing ourselves.”

Chapin was a stalwart in goal all season long for the Lumberjills. She finished with three saves in Tuesday’s game. Even in defeat she was able to acknowledge the success her team had in reaching the state tournament.

“We (accomplished a lot) for sure,” admitted Kendra Chapin. “There’s a lot of firsts this year. A lot of teams don’t get this far and we’re grateful for all the opportunities we’ve had this year.”

Something to smile about, no doubt.