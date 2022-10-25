2A High School Girls Soccer: R.A. Long seniors lead the way in rout of Hudson's Bay

Neither the deluge of rain nor the Eagles of Hudson’s Bay could dampen the celebration R.A. Long was prepared to bestow upon its seniors on a cold Tuesday night at Longview Memorial Stadium.

In its 6-0 defeat of Hudson’s Bay the Lumberjills received goals from all three of its seniors, including midfielder Gracelyn House who scored her first goal of her senior season in the 80th and final minute of the Jills’ regular season finale. Seniors Kasinda Page (12’) and Emily Anderson (77’) also got on the score sheet for the Lumberjills who picked up three points in the standings and their 12th league win of the season.

The 12-2 record, and 34-point third place finish for this year's Lumberjills is a far cry from the 1-11 mark and three point last-place finish from Page, Anderson and House’s freshmen campaign back in 2019.

“It’s obviously the best record we’ve had for our four years here, giving us really good momentum going into the playoffs," Emily Anderson said. "I’m really proud of the team and I’m really excited to keep playing.”

Anderson's senior teammate, House, knows how far the team has come over the last four years. They've battled back from a last place finish in their first go round, lost year in 2020 due to COVID, and still managed to finish with a dozen wins in their senior run through the league.

“It feels good. We’ve really improved over the years,” said House.

The Lumberjills dominated an overmatched Hudson’s Bay (1-14 league) side from the opening whistle, pushing forward despite a rain-soaked pitch. Play was a bit hesitant to start, with neither side opening up their strides over a slick, muddy pitch soaked by a downpour that opened up 30 minutes prior to game time.

“It was definitely really muddy," Emily Anderson noted. "It was slippery and it stayed pretty slick since it rained really heavily in the beginning. So it made it difficult."

Goals from Alice Anderson and Page in the eighth and 12th minutes, respectively, gave the Lumberjills a comfortable lead early against the Eagles. Alice Anderson used her speed to run straight through the Hudson's Bay center line, while Page was able to get to a loose ball just outside of the box after a cross from Audrey Zdunich wasn’t cleared out by the defense.

In the 23rd minute, Alice Anderson was able to outrun the Eagles back line again to reach a long ball over the top. When the Hudson's Bay goalkeeper came out to close the angle, Anderson slid her shot by to the far post with relative ease.

With that R.A. Long took a 3-0 lead and never looked back.

Junior Kathryn Chapin scored a goal in the 55th minute on a penalty kick after she was taken down inside the box on a 1-on-1 chance. She coolly slipped her shot past the Eagles’ keeper into the corner of the far post. Goals from Emily Anderson (77') and House capped the scoring in the final minutes.

House scored her goal on a volley off a cross from sophomore Addison Hartley in the center of the penalty box to put a bow on what was a tremendous regular season.

And the Lumberjills aren’t finished yet. Their third-place Greater St. Helens League finish has the team lined up to play the Aberdeen Bobcats on Saturday down in Grays Harbor to kick off the 2A District IV Tournament.

R.A. Long head coach Taylor Wallace said he and his fellow coaches have watched film on Aberdeen (9-3, 7-3 league) which finished second in 2A Evergreen Conference.

“I imagine it’s going to be another test and I’m glad we just played Washougal because it’s going to be the same thing – It’s going to be a long bus ride, it’s going to be a hostile environment and it’s going to be a gut check,” Wallace said. “The girls are going to have to play against a pretty physical team again. Luckily this is a tough league and so they’ve prepped us for it. Hockinson was brutal, Washougal was brutal and so I think we’re ready.”

Before the team gets on the bus Saturday to play Aberdeen in the opening round of the district playoffs, Wallace made sure to credit his seniors for helping turn the Lumberjills program around. House and Page sitched positions throughout their tenure for the benefit of the team and Emily Anderson, who Wallace called “a rock,” is a two-year captain who provided leadership her teammates could always look to.

“Credit to them. We call them the ‘Dark Days’ and they stuck with us the whole time,” said Wallace.