2A High School Girls Soccer: R.A. Long clinches State berth with shutout of Hockinson

Oh redemption, how sweet thy name.

Audrey Zdunich’s 12th minute goal held up as the game-winner for R.A. Long in a 2-0 victory over Hockinson Thursday, just two days after her missed penalty kick in a shootout against Columbia River denied the Lumberjills the state tournament berth they so desperately coveted.

And for Zdunich, it was the redemption she needed.

“I needed the redemption and I’m glad I got it. I needed the confidence,” Zdunich said. “I knew we could do it, but I am just excited to see what comes next. I’m really happy right now.”

R.A. Long earned its first state tournament berth in the five-year tenure of head coach Taylor Wallace. As such, it’s also the first trip to State for each of the 20 girls who comprise the Jills’ roster, and it's an accomplishment they’ve worked tirelessly for and believed all season they could achieve.

"(It) feels really, really good,” Lumberjills junior forward Kathryn Chapin added. “I am so excited because we worked so hard for this.”

Zdunich and Chapin (38’) scored two first-half goals to put any lingering pain or emotion from a hard-fought loss to River behind them. The Jills took a two-goal cushion into the second half against a physical Hockinson side the Jills knew well from 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

The defense and goalkeeper Kendra Chapin did the rest as R.A. Long kept a clean sheet and celebrated off the pitch by popping bottles of sparkling apple cider after the referee blew the final whistle. Chapin finished the match with eight saves.

“This is a really special night for our team,” Wallace said. “If any match was ours, this had to be ours… We knew that if we played the way we could, it would be us (advancing).”

The game kicked off with temperatures in the low 40’s, a persistent rain and a light wind making it feel five degrees colder. Conditions did improve as the night grew long and with the pitch at Longview Memorial Stadium playing extremely slick, connecting passes proved difficult for both sides.

In the early going, it was Hockinson winning the possession battle in the midfield. However, two goalkeeper errors yielded R.A. Long the goal-scoring opportunities it desired and ultimately capitalized upon.

Playing as a center midfielder, Zdunich was following the play in the Hockinson half when her teammate Emily Ramirez and Hawks goalkeeper Ashley Suva met well outside of the penalty zone to be the first to a free ball in a dangerous area. As the two collided, the ball caromed off Suva and just in front of Zdunich who was presented with a clear shot at goal, albeit 40 yards out.

With her penalty miss in the back of her mind, Zdunich fired away. Her high arcing shot took nearly forever to come down, but when it did it was safely in the back of the net, giving R.A. Long the early lead it desired.

In the 38th minute, the Lumberjills capitalized on yet another Hockinson goalkeeper mistake as she left her comfort zone again to try to beat Chapin to a ball played over the top of the high Hockinson defensive line down the near boundary.

But the ball was 25 yards from the center of the goal and even if Chapin were to get to the ball first, the Hawks defense had time to rally to the keeper’s aid. Nevertheless, Suva attempted to kick the ball out of play only she didn’t get enough of the ball in the slick conditions, leaving Chapin with the opportunity to use her forward momentum to carry the ball past her and shoot on an empty net before the cavalry could come to assist.

“Opportunism,” Wallace said quickly of his team’s goals. “When an opportunity presents itself we have to take care of it and we did, twice.”

The Lumberjills themselves certainly didn't care how they scored the goals.

“They weren’t the prettiest (goals), but they were from our hard work on the field,” Chapin added.

Hockinson’s offensive pressure continued in the second half as it generated some quality chances within the first 10 minutes of the half only to be stymied by a stingy R.A. Long defense and the superb work of Chapin in front of the net.

The state tournament opens Tuesday with first-round matches played at the home field of the higher seeded team. Seeding will occur over the weekend when all State berths have been awarded.

Coming off the loss to River in potentially their best game to date, the Lumberjills are prepared for any challenge that comes their way in the state tournament.

“It’s been a long journey from my freshman year, you know we were underdogs, but I’m so beyond privileged to play with this group of girls,” Zdunich said. “I couldn’t ask for better girls to play with. The amount of grit and strength we have I’m not surprised we made it to State this year.”

Hockinson (9-7) will play Washougal on Saturday for the fifth and final 2A District IV berth to state State.