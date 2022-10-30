2A High School Girls Soccer: R.A. Long advances at Districts with road win over Aberdeen

ABERDEEN — The back line of Addison Hartley, Emily Anderson, Madison Fierst and Kasinda Page were up to the task once again for the R.A. Long girls soccer team. Tested by the speedy striker Madison Gore of Aberdeen, the Lumberjills matched speed with tenacity to limit Gore’s influence in the first-round match of their 2A District IV playoff game, Saturday at Stewart Field.

A goal from junior striker Kathryn Chapin in the 34th minute stood as the decisive marker in the R.A. Long 1-0 victory. The Lumberjills advanced to the second round to face Columbia River on Tuesday.

Chapin’s goal came from sound set up play as defense in the back half led to offense on the front half.

Midfielder Lulu Pfaff took a pass from her defense, found herself in space and carried the ball about 25 yards until she was able to send a pass out wide to Emily Ramirez on the wing. Ramirez spotted Chapin alone in the Bobcats center near the top of the penalty box and delivered a perfect cross to her feet that Chapin controlled before slotting a shot inside the far post where Aberdeen goalkeeper Dominique Trevino, who left her spot, had no chance to reach it.

“It’s just soccer logic," RAL coach Taylor Wallace said. "Attacking super direct doesn’t work unless you’re going to beat them on speed and they were playing with a sweeper so we kind of knew we had to disorganize them because they were playing compactly."

Chapin’s teammate Alice Anderson had a front row seat to the goal.

“It was really nice,” Anderson said. “A nice cross from Emily and a smart finish.”

The first half featured open play up and down the pitch as the two sides struggled to hold possession in their opponent’s half. Both teams were adept at working the ball to their wing players up the wide parts of the field, but were unable to link up in the final third with the key strike to test the opposing goalkeeper.

Wallace credited the work of his back line forcing Aberdeen’s quickest player, Gore, to the corner of the pitch rather than allow her to threaten the R.A. Long center as she desired.

“(Gore) was super fast,” Wallace noted. “On her breakaways we were able to push her to the corner at least, they were presenting problems going straight up the middle. I’m glad we were able to divert the attack.”

One of the Jills' defenders tasked with that responsibility was sophomore wing back Addison Hartley who is one of the fastest players on the R.A. Long roster. On the opening night of the district tournament he met her match in Gore, and then some.

"I was prepared to come into that," Hartley said of the pressure Aberdeen put on her and the Jills' back four. "I love our back line. They're just awesome and we did really well shutting down (Gore). She is scary. Really fast and strong... She was by far the fastest player we've come up against."

The game got much more physical in the second half as the Lumberjills began to control possession in the Bobcats’ half.

Over the first 25 minutes of the second half, the Jills continually pushed forward, linking up with forwards Chapin and Alice Anderson against the back three of Aberdeen. R.A. Long netted five corners and a free kick from its effort, yet was unable to convert any of their set pieces into goals. That is one area where the Jills will look to improve heading into their third meeting with the Rapids this season.

Despite the lack of production, Wallace was happy the team was able to at least work on a variety of their plays.

“We’ve been working a few things in,” Wallace said of the set pieces. “We saw at least a variety tonight of attacking possibilities off all our set pieces actually. We weren’t able to capitalize on any of them.”

As frustration grew on the home side a pair of Aberdeen players drew yellow cards in the second half. The first came on a foul against Hartley outside the boundary in the 63’, another on Chapin in the 72’ to award the free kick just outside of the penalty box.

Then, in the 76’ sophomore midfielder Abby Mainio drew a second yellow for a wild tackle of Hartley, forcing her off the pitch and dropping Aberdeen down to 10 girls for the final four minutes and stoppage time. Chapin also drew a yellow card for the Jills in the 80th minute and was quickly subbed off the field.

As the game turned more physical, the R.A. Long players matched their opponents’ aggression without crossing the line. Every time a late challenge was made, the Lumberjills peeled themselves off the ptich with nary a complaint.

Now in the semifinal round of the district tournament, R.A. Long needs just one more win to advance to the state tournament. The sooner the Jills get it done, the higher the seed in the state tournament they will earn as a result. Their first shot comes against a Columbia River team it knows well. The teams have split the season series so far this season.

“They are always a tough opponent,” Wallace said. “We can hang with them if we play our game like we know we can.”

R.A. Long will play at Columbia River at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.