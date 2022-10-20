2A High School Girls Soccer: Anderson's brace net R.A. Long win against Woodland

R.A. Long returned to the pitch Thursday as the skies finallt cleared of forest fire smoke and was led by an upstart performance from sophomore striker Alice Anderson in a 2-0 win over Woodland at Longview Memorial Stadium.

Anderson was a threat on the Beavers' left wing throughout the game as she piled up seven shots on goal. The R.A. Long midfield of Audrey Zdunich, Gracelyn House as well as fellow forward Kathryn Chapin, set Anderson up in space continuously over the entire 80 minutes, especially in the second half. Anderson’s goals came early in the first half and late in the second half to salt the win away.

“(Alice) had a great season last year, but I think it shows her confidence growing into herself as a player and finding her identity into a pretty talented attacker,” R.A. Long head coach Taylor Wallace said.

Anderson typically powers the Lumberjills offensive attack through her passing as evidenced by her 14 assists this season. Against Woodland, she and Chapin swapped roles as Chapin looked to spring Anderson free.

“Usually (Alice) feeds Kathy, but her first goal was Kathy passing to her. It shows that she’s growing beyond her position into a really versatile player,” Wallace said. “For (Chapin) to find that split, to turn the girl and find the space? Man.”

Chapin and Anderson connected in the 13th minute as Anderson made a run down the center of the Woodland back line. Chapin weighted her pass expertly, allowing Anderson to run onto the ball in full stride while drawing out the Woodland keeper. Anderson was able to get onto the ball first, then waited for the keeper to advance far enough to create a better angle to put a shot past her. The ball followed the plan and slid into the near post to give the Lumberjills a 1-0 lead.

Woodland bounced back after allowing the opening goal by winning possession in the midfield and pressuring the R.A. Long back four the rest of the first half, but couldn't crack the Jills' defense. When the referee’s whistle sounded the end of the first half, it left R.A. Long clinging to 1-0 advantage despite possession favoring the Beavers over the final 20 minutes.

The Lumberjills back four of Addison Hartley, Emily Anderson, Madison Fierst and Olivia Durrett played stout defense to keep Woodland off the scoreboard.

The second half was dominated by R.A. Long as the Lumberjills midfield of Zdunich and House again won possession and linked up with Anderson and Chapin who simply could not be contained by the Beavers’ defenders.

If it weren’t for a standout performance by Woodland goalkeeper Rylee McCune, who finished with 12 saves including six diving stops and one leaping tip of a dipping shot over the bar, the score would’ve been far more outlandish.

“She was unreal,” Wallace said. “Three or four (of her saves) required stretches beyond that of a typical high school keeper. My hat’s off to her.”

Anderson’s second goal came in the 76th minute from a good 30-yards out as she cut in from the left side and deposited the ball to the top corner, just over the reach of McCune.

“She was saving all of my other shots so I felt I had to try to hit it over her,” Anderson said of her encore goal. “Kathryn and Audrey were finding me well through (the Woodland) defense. It was really all my teammates… Our movement (in the second half) was really good. We were definitely winning all of the balls in the middle which kept (Woodland) on their heels.”

Coach Wallace was thrilled with the Lumberjills’ link-up play in the second half.

“(They were) working the ball in and out, up the line, in and out, up the line. Finding crosses in, making passes, it was dangerous,” Wallace said.

Woodland entered the contest on a six day layoff from the pitch, including practices, due to the air quality issues in the area. Head coach Cameron Cox changed his team’s formation to a 4-4-2 to give the team more balance and create more press which worked well through the majority of the first half. But as R.A. Long settled in, the Beavers couldn’t contain the R.A. Long speed up front.

“We were physical, we were challenging the fifty-fifty balls, trying to stop the attack at the midfield to not allow the penetrating passes in between the lines,” Cox said. “You’re always having to be aware of Chapin, she’s a dynamic player… They do a really good job of breaking down defensive lines. This time around we were more balanced and aware of (the R.A. Long attack).”

McCune, a senior, has saved well over 100 shots this season for Woodland. Cox praised his keeper’s effort in the 2-0 loss.

“She made 12 saves tonight, six of those were key saves, two on breakaways and another a tip over the cross bar,” Cox said. “Rylee has come up huge for us time and time again. Credit to her performance day in and day out. She’s played outstanding all year.”

R.A. Long (10-3-1, 9-2 league), currently in second place the 2A GSHL, returns to the pitch Saturday when it hosts Hockinson at Longview Memorial Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

Woodland (5-9, 3-8) sits in sixth place in the league standings and is set to host Columbia River on Saturday at 2 p.m.