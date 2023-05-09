The fairways at Mint Valley Golf Course were buzzing with the slicing of irons and thumping of woods as competitors from the 2A Greater St. Helens League girls golf tournament marched their way around Longview’s finest municipal golf course, Monday.

The Columbia River girls came away with the team title after picking up 138 team points in the one-day event. Freshman Saylor Lacross helped the River win the team title with a round of 100. Only two of the six Rapids in contention shot higher than 106.

Meanwhile, Woodland finished in second place as a team with a score of 113 and Mark Morris took the bronze position with a team score of 112. R.A. Long placed sixth out of the league teams with a score of 38.

The individual champion was Hailey Saeman of Hockinson who made her way around the 18 holes at the Mint in just 87 shots. Brooklyn Gaston of Woodland finished in second place with a round of 90 after shooting a 42 on the back nine, and Jana Knapp of Mark Morris placed third when she finished on 95.

Mark Morris also saw Jorie Langenback place sixth with a round of 102. Madeline Pospichal picked up 14th place points for the Monarchs with a round of 107, and Josie Robertson placed 17th for MM with a score of 113. Sara Stewart rounded out the Monarchs’ day with a score of 119 that was good for 23rd place.

R.A. Long saw Harli Witham place 8th with a round of 103. Fellow Lumberjills Brooklyn Baker (131) and Morgan Brazier (160) finished in 27th and 30th place, respectively.

The Beavers managed their second place finish as a team with the help of some bunched scores after Gaston. Woodland’s Khloe Rister placed 12th with a round of 106, Lucy Sams finished in 14th with a round of 107, and Kendal Stansberry finished in 16th position with a score of 108. Sahara McPoland rounded out the Beavers score with a mark of 114 that was good for 19th place on the individual list.

Any player who finished the season with an average round of 65 shots or fewer, or who shot no worse than a round of 120 on Monday, will advance to the district tournament next Monday and Tuesday at Tumwater Valley Golf Course.

Match reports were not provided to The Daily News by any of the local schools.