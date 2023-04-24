In the final overture before the weekend set in for good, Mark Morris put up an even team effort to defeat Washougal 234-269 in 2A Greater St. Helens League girls golf action.

While the Panthers saw Katie Zillman earn match medalist honors with a round of 52, the Monarchs came out on top by posting three scores that wouldn’t be fast enough to cruise the highway. Jorie Langenbach led the balanced effort for Mark Morris on Friday with a round of 55.

Both Madeline Popsichal of Mark Morris and Sky Linden of Washougal finished on 57, while Jana Knapp helped the Monarchs come in low with a round of 58. Fellow Monarch Josie Robertson was still safely out of the radar zone when she notched a 64 on her scorecard.

Washougal’s top four scores were rounded out by Rowan Sharp (70) and Mollie Nichols (90).

Mark Morris was scheduled to play R.A. Long back at the Country Club on Monday before heading to Kelso for a match starting at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Three Rivers Golf Course.