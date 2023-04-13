Taking advantage of Wednesday’s sun showers Mark Morris hit the fairways at Mint Valley for a non-league girls golf affair with Union, where the Titans of east Clark County took the match by a score of 218-203.

Knapp fired off a round of 48 to lead Mark Morris but finished a dozen shots off the pace as Union’s Jade Gruher earned match medalist honors with a card of 36.

Madeline Pospichal finished on 52 for the Monarchs while Sarah Stewart carded a 58. Jorie Langenbach, Ava Escudero and Josie Robertson rounded out the scoring for Mark Morris with a trio of 60’s.

For the Titans it was Emma Sasse who backed up Gruher best with a round of 53. Allie Piland finished on 54 and Kylie Evans turned in a round of 60. Emily Lo and Paige McLean put up rounds of 62 and 63, respectively, to finish off the Titans scoring.

Mark Morris was set to take on Woodland at Lewis River Golf Course on Thursday.