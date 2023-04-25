Jorie Langenbach shot a 51 over nine holes at the Longview Country Club to lead Mark Morris in a rivalry match against R.A. Long on Monday.

Langenbach’s Monarchs finished with a team total of 228 points while the Lumberjills’ total was incomplete with just three varsity players teeing it up.

Jana Knapp finished with a 53 for the Monarchs while Madeline Pospichal and Josie Robertson each had rounds of 62. Sarah Stewart shot 77 and Montana Stephens picked up after 71 for the hosts.

Harli Witham’s round of 59 led the Lumberjills. Brooklyn Baker shot a round of 72 and Morgan Brazier also had 72 before picking up to end R.A. Long's day on the fancy greens.

Mark Morris is set to play Kelso at Three Rivers Golf Course on Wednesday starting at 2:30 p.m.

R.A. Long is scheduled to take on Columbia River at Tri-Mountain Golf Course on Thursday starting at 3 p.m.