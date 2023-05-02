Behind the round of Jana Knapp, Mark Morris earned a 237-258 match win over Hockinson, Monday, at the Longview Country Club.

Knapp shot a round of 51 over the back nine to lead the Monarchs who also got a 60 from Madeline Pospichal, 62 from Jorie Langenbach and a round of 73 from Sarah Stewart.

Josie Robertson, meanwhile, shot a round of 64 while Montana Stephens carded a 66 for Mark Morris.

Hockinson was led by Hailey Saeman with a round of 51 to tie Knapp for medalist on the day. Ava Tafoya shot a 67 while Caitlynn Virden carded a 69 and Sophie McLean carded a 71. Both Amanda Pandina and Sophia Sermoine picked up their ball.

Mark Morris will return to the links on Wednesday at the Rapids Invite hosted at the Tri-Mountain Golf Course.