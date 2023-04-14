WOODLAND — Behind the play of Brooklyn Gaston, Woodland defeated Mark Morris 207-246 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League girls golf match held at Lewis River Golf Course, Thursday.

Gaston posted a round of 47 over nine holes at Lewis River to lead the Beavers. Kara Conditt and Lucy Sams each shot 51 while Khloe Rist posted a round of 59 and Kendal Stansberry shot 58.

Mark Morris was led by Jana Knapp’s round of 50. Sarah Stewart was next best for the Monarchs by shooting 60. Josie Robertson and Jorie Langenbach each shot rounds of 68.

Mark Morris is scheduled to return to the local links on Monday against Kelso, while Woodland is set to host Hockinson on Tuesday back at Lewis River.