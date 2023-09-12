Marco St. Martin-Shook provided Mark Morris its lone win in the No. 1 singles match of Monday’s 5-1 loss to Ridgefield to open its season of 2A Greater St. Helens League boys tennis action..

St. Martin-Shook defeated Ridgefield’s top singles player Macain Reed in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. Ridgefield won the other two singles tilts where Tommy Tomillo took down Vincent Flint in three sets, 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 and Eli Miller beat the Monarchs’ Zac Casanover also in three sets, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

“Marco looked solid at No. 1 singles. He moved the ball around really well,” Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith said. “Vincent and Zac also played well to open the season. Both lost tough set-set matches.”

Ridgefield won singles matches two and three and dominated the doubles matches where its top pairing of Ben Neil and Brody Wolski set the tone with a straight sets win over the Monarchs’ duo of Anthony Roseman and Coleton Weiss 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

In the remaining doubles matches, Mark Morris saw its duo of James Forward and Stas Maslennikov fall to Shaun Tullis and Brady Winter by scores of 7-5 and 6-2, while Nathen Earhart and Jesus Favela were skunked by Chase Cook and Connor Lopez 6-0, 6-0.

Mark Morris (0-1 league) was set to return to the courts at Hudson’s Bay on Wednesday, before hosting Columbia River at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.