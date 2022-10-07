2A High School Boys Tennis Roundup: Mark Morris takes tiebreaker over Washougal

Mark Morris earned a tight victory in its rematch with Washougal by taking a 3-3 match split and turning it into a win based on total games won. The Monarchs bounced back from a tough day against their rival R.A. Long on Wednesday to pick up a much-needed 2A Greater St. Helens league win.

Marco St. Martin-Shook shook off a three-set loss in his first singles match a day before to beat Washougal’s Tucker Kneipp in three sets, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7-2). The Monarchs also got a win in the second singles match as Austin Lomax defeated Evan Vincent in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.

"Marco and Austin both played really well Marco’s match went all the way—third set tiebreaker," MM coach Ryan Smith said. "He really did a nice job of regrouping after a tough second set."

In third singles action Mark Morris’ Vincent Flint pushed yet another match to three sets before losing to Washougal’s Benjamin Stephenson 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

On the doubles side only the pairing of Cole Larochelle and Coleton Weiss was able to notch a win for the Monarchs. The pair edged the duo of Layne Lirengood and Landon Schaeffer 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.

The first Monarchs’ doubles pairing of Kenji London and Anthony Roseman lost in straight sets 7-6 (7-2) and 6-4 to Evan Elliott and Austin Meltern. The second doubles team also lost for Mark Morris with the pairing of Ramzi Prewitt and James Forward dropping their match 6-2, 6-4.

Mark Morris is slated to return to the courts on Monday at Fort Vancouver.

Lumberjacks chop down Fort

The R.A. Long boys tennis team secured a second place finish in the 2A GSHL, Thursday, with a 4-2 win over Fort Vancouver on their home courts.

The Lumberjacks switched things up once again by shuffling their lineup against the Trappers.

Moving into the No. 1 singles spot for the first time this season Cavin Holden was able to keep his undefeated season alive with a 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 win over Andrew Wallezyk.

Fellow singles players Jake Gabbard and Khang Le did not have as much luck falling in two sets each to their Trapper foes.

R.A. Long pulled out the team win on the doubles side where it swept all three matches.

Aiden McCoy and Jamison Perkins took the No.1 doubles match over Antonio Barajas and Michael Oiaz (6-1,6-1), while Nick Pittsley and Jessy Hyde won the No. 3 doubles tilt (6-4, 6-4) over Tim Rost and Gustavo Pinon.

In the No. 2 doubles affair Carson Moses and Eric Nguyen needed a little more time but wound up in the black with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Fernando Roajas and Chris Meza.

R.A. Long (10-2) will take next week off from competition as it gears up for postseason play.