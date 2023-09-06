The fresh young tennis talent at R.A. Long was on full display in its season-opening match against W.F. West on Wednesday.

The Jacks’ top singles players, Peyton Thill and Alex Wooden, carried R.A. Long to a 5-1 win.

Peyton Thill, the Jacks' top singles player, rebounded from a first-set loss to Will Cummings to win his match 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in three hours, 15 minutes. Alex Wooden at No. 2 singles took down Gabe Priest in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 to give the Jacks wins in two of the three singles matches.

“(Peyton) showed a lot of poise in his first ever tennis match. His conditioning, athleticism and will to win were really the difference in the match,” R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace said. “Sophomore Alex Wooden won his first varsity singles match at No. 2 singles. This athletic young man has great tennis mechanics and has a bright future ahead of him."

W.F. West won the third boys singles match as Braden Newman edged Khang Le 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

It was all R.A. Long in the doubles. Carson Moses and Eric Nguyen defeated the W.F. West top pairing of Jaxon Velazquez and Colin Bradley 6-0, 6-4. The Jacks’ No. 2 pairing of Matthew Verdoorn and Nicholas Pittsley beat Jonah Ames and Ryan Barker 6-1, 6-3. The third pairing of Chance Dysart and Jessy Hyde beat Sawyer Cothren and Mason Dowling 6-4, 6-1.

R.A. Long (1-0) hosts Hudson’s Bay at 3:30 p.m. Friday.