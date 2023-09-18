Back on the road for the third consecutive day, the R.A. Long boys tennis team appeared to be somewhat worse for the wear against Ridgefield, Friday.

The Jacks were unable to keep the good roll going as they lost 4-3 in the sets tiebreaker in the 2A Greater St. Helens League contest. The two squads split Friday’s six matches with the Spudders taking two of three singles contests, while R.A. Long grabbed two of the three doubles matches.

“We came out a little lethargic to start the match. It looked like we were in sixth period waiting for the bell to ring so we could go home,” R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace said.

“The good news is the team finally dug in and battled in the ninety-plus degree weather. Being that it was our third match on the road three days in a row, and considering the dog fight we were in (Thursday) at Washougal, I was pleased with our team."

R.A. Long’s top singles player Payton Thill earned the Jacks their lone win in singles play as he won his match against 6-1, 7-6 (7-5). Ridgefield won in the No. 2 and 3 singles where Tommy Tomillo defeated the Jacks’ Khang Le 6-2, 7-5 and Eli Miller edged Lincoln Demyan in straight sets 6-4, 7-5.

“Payton Thill continues to amaze in number one singles in his first season of tennis. He is so tough out there and refuses to back down,” stated Wallace.

On the doubles side, the Jacks picked up wins with their first and second teams. Carson Moses and Eric Nguyen in the No. 1 spot, beat Ben Neil and Brody Wolski over three sets, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3. The No. 2 team of Nicholas Pittsley and Matthew Verdoorn topped the Spudders’ tandem of Chase Cook and Connor Lopez also in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Ridgefield took the final match with its pairing led by Caden Dalley topping the duo of Chance Dysart and Jessy Hyde 6-3, 6-0.

“Our number one and two doubles team continues to carry us this season,” added Wallace. “Both teams are getting better every night out and I couldn’t be more pleased with their efforts.”

R.A. Long (3-2 overall, 2-2 league) is scheduled to play on its home court on Monday against Mark Morris.