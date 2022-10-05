2A High School Boys Tennis: R.A. Long doubles down to shutout Mark Morris

Recently elevated to the No. 1 singles perch, R.A. Long’s Jake Gabbard took down Mark Morris' top player in three sets to lead the Lumberjacks to a 6-0 sweep in the boys tennis iteration of Longview's battle between the schools, Wednesday.

Gabbard dropped the first set 1-6 to Marco St. Martin-Shook before bouncing back to take the second and third sets in dominant fashion, 6-2, 6-1.

R.A. Long head coach Jamal Holden liked what he saw from his former No. 3 singles player, now performing as his No. 1 against a solid No. 1 in St. Martin-Shook for Mark Morris.

“After his first set, I talked to him and I said, ‘You’re going to have to be aggressive," Coach Holden said. "These aren’t number threes (singles players) you’re playing, these are ones. These guys can actually play so you’re going to have to push the ball around, (utilize) angles (and) be aggressive."

Gabbard utilized his energy, stamina and the combination of a short shot followed by an angled shot to either sideline to maximum effect.

“(In) the first set, I was kind of just feeling him out,” Gabbard said. “Of course I was nervous, too, so that was a major part, but I wasn’t really hitting good shots. I was just hitting it right back to him, wasn’t hitting any angles… I was way more aggressive after the first set.”

Gabbard, a veteran basketball player for the Lumberjacks varsity team, knows his ability to run is a major advantage for him in his singles matches.

“A lot of players fade," Gabbard said. "I was trying to get (St. Martin-Shook) running a little bit, it might have got him a little tired. That’s what I try to do because I have a lot of stamina and I’m pretty quick.”

Gabbard improved to 2-0 in the No. 1 singles position since being elevated. He also beat Ridgefield’s Nick Harris on Monday.

“The thing about Jake is, he’s the type of tennis player, basketball player, (that) can run all day. It's one of his major advantages," Coach Holden said. "When he turns his hat backwards, we call him ‘Backwards Hat Jake’ and then that’s when he really starts going.”

In the second singles match, R.A. Long’s Jamison Perkins took down the Monarchs’ Austin Lomax 6-3, 6-2. Perkins has also recently been elevated to singles by Coach Holden. Perkins thought getting his second serve in was an important factor in winning his match against Lomax.

“My serves were in. I had a couple bad ones, but I still worked my way through it,” Perkins said. “My coach told me, ‘Don’t hit bangers, just tap it in and then just play… My second serve was on point.’”

It took Perkins a few games to get warmed up and into his match against Lomax. Once he found his rhythm, his play improved rapidly. Moving to singles has been a positive change so far.

“I work harder (in) singles than doubles and you don’t have to rely on (your doubles partner). I just like singles,” Perkins added.

The match of the day took place in third singles where R.A. Long’s Alex Wooden earned a three-set win over Mark Morris’ Vincent Flint in a match that nearly lasted three hours, winning by scores of 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (10-8).

All of the role shuffling is part of a master plan to help the former top two Lumberjacks contend for a District championship and State berth by playing doubles.

Fittingly, the Lumberjacks also played well in doubles, holding off the Monarchs top pairs to sweep the team event. Cavin Holden and Aiden McCoy – the former No. 1 and 2 singles players for the Jacks – defeated the pair of Kenji London and Anthony Roseman 6-1, 6-3. Their respective shot-making, range and aggressive game were too much for the Monarchs top unit.

A few weeks ago Holden and McCoy talked about their end of season goals together and decided to team up in doubles to have a better shot at reaching the State tournament.

“That path to UW for State is a little bit easier than in singles. You have to be really freaking good in singles to make it to State,” Coach Holden said. “They move really well, they’re both athletic and they both have good strokes, good serves. As long as they stay aggressive, I think personally they’ll do well and make a good run at State.”

In the second pairing, the Jacks’ Carson Moses and Eric Nguyen beat Ramzi Prewitt and James Forward 6-1, 7-6.

Prewitt and Forward played much better in the second set, nearly forcing a third frame only to come up just short. Forward lamented the communication, or lack thereofe, between him and his doubles partner.

“We had some communication issues out there,” Forward said.

The Lumberjacks completed the sweep when their third doubles pair of Nick Pittsley and Jessy Hyde beat Cole Larochelle and Coleton Weiss in two sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Both R.A. Long and Mark Morris will return to the courts Thursday. R.A. Long hosts Fort Vancouver as it looks to hold onto its second position in the 2A GSHL. The Monarchs host Washougal.