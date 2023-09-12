The depth of W.F. West proved decisive in handing Mark Morris a 4-2 loss in the boys varsity tennis duel, Tuesday.

Mark Morris was able to pick up wins in the No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles matches where Marco St. Martin-Shook held off the Bearcats’ leading singles player Javyn Han 7-5, 6-3. The Monarchs’ top doubles team of James Forward and Anthony Roseman took out the W.F. West duo of Gabe Priest and Braden Newman in straight sets by scores of 6-3, 6-3.

Mark Morris head coach Ryan Smith really liked the way his top players hit the ball on Tuesday.

“Marco played the best tennis of his career and got a high quality win today,” said Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith. “He was super patient and really consistent with his ground strokes. Anthony and James paired up for the first time and looked good as well. They communicated well and both did a nice job of keeping the ball in play and being aggressive when the opportunities arose.”

W.F. West owned the other matches. Justin Chung swept the Monarchs’ second singles player Vincent Flint in straight sets love, love while Will Cummings defeated Stas Maslennikov 6-3, 6-1.

On the doubles end, the Bearcats No. 2 team of Tyler Smith and Colin Bradley out-worked the Mark Morris pair of Coleton Weiss and Zac Casanover in straight sets, winning 6-4, 6-3 and Jason Velazquez and Sawyer Cothren were too much for Jesus Favela and Nathan Earhart 6-0, 6-0.

Mark Morris is slated to play at Hudson’s Bay at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday before hosting Columbia River on Friday at the same time.

Ridgefield turn up aces on Mark Morris courts

St. Martin-Shook provided Mark Morris its lone win in the No. 1 singles match of Monday’s 5-1 loss to Ridgefield to open its season of 2A Greater St. Helens League boys tennis action..

St. Martin-Shook defeated Ridgefield’s top singles player Macain Reed in straight sets 6-2, 6-4. Ridgefield won the other two singles tilts where Tommy Tomillo took down Flint in three sets, 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 and Eli Miller beat the Monarchs’ Casanover also in three sets, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

“Marco looked solid at No. 1 singles. He moved the ball around really well,” Mark Morris coach Ryan Smith said. “Vincent and Zac also played well to open the season. Both lost tough set-set matches.”

Ridgefield won singles matches two and three and dominated the doubles matches where its top pairing of Ben Neil and Brody Wolski set the tone with a straight sets win over the Monarchs’ duo of Roseman and Weiss 6-3, 7-6 (7-3).

In the remaining doubles matches, Mark Morris saw its duo of Forward and Maslennikov fall to Shaun Tullis and Brady Winter by scores of 7-5 and 6-2, while Earhart and Favela were skunked by Chase Cook and Connor Lopez 6-0, 6-0.