Behind a clean sweep in the doubles matches, R.A. Long picked up a 4-2 win over Hudson’s Bay on Friday.

Carson Moses and Eric Nguyen in No. 1 doubles set the tone for the Jacks with a straight sets win over Sebastian Maher and Shay Bradley 6-2, 6-2. They were followed by the Nicholas Pittsley and Matthew Verdoorn pairing which defeated the Hudson’s Bay duo of Roberto Sousa and Hudson Wright 6-0, 6-1. The third Jacks team of Chase Dysart and Jessy Hyde shut out the team of Alex Perkins and Manny Canedo 6-0, 6-0.

Hudson’s Bay fared better in the singles matches where its top singles player Tanner Koford defeated R.A. Long’s Payton Thill in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. The Eagles also picked up a win in the third singles match where Miles Ulrich held off Khang Le 7-6, 6-2.

The Jacks lone win in singles came from Alex Wooden who topped Sam Perlick 6-1, 6-4.

“I was really pleased with my doubles teams. We’ve spent a lot of time in practice on being aggressive at the net and that really paid dividends today,” R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace said. “I was also happy with my third singles player Khang Le. Even though he lost a tough match, he showed great improvement from his last outing, and I feel he will gain confidence moving forward and be able to play with more consistency.”

R.A. Long (2-0) returns to the courts on Monday at Washougal at 3:30 p.m.