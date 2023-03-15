RIDGEFIELD — As the saying goes, “it only takes one,” and that’s all a young, hungry R.A. Long boys’ soccer team needed Tuesday evening on the road to pick up a big victory 1-0 over the Spudders in their 2A Greater St. Helens League opener.

Ridgefield has been one of the most consistent, and toughest, teams R.A. Long has faced year in and year out in the 2A GSHL but the Lumberjacks (2-0, 1-0 league) got the edge in the 66th minute and held on from there.

That breakthrough came thanks to one of the Jacks' newest varsity members, freshman Alex Wooden. In fact, this is the second straight time R.A. Long has posted a 1-0 shutout win against Ridgefield, mainly due to an aggressive approach on defense that never let the Spudders find many clear paths to the goal.

Additionally, every 50/50 ball was tightly contested, and the shots that Ridgefield did manage to fire towards goal were stopped by freshman goalkeeper Kian White.

The pace was set right away by R.A. Long as they got themselves up the field in the opening minute and just missed starting the party early after a deflected ball bounced right in the center of the Ridgefield box. However, the ensuing shot by junior Gary Parades sailed just over the goal.

That near miss would be a sign of things to come for the Jacks, though, as they elected not sit on their heals at all during the match. Instead, R.A. Long would continue to try to be the team that dictated the action. Parades would find a few more openings along the edges of the box in the first half but was a little hesitant at times picking out a cross to send in towards his teammates in front of the net.

Sophomore Liam Hendrickson had a few opportunities himself in the first half, but was unable to get off many clean looks while being guarded tightly by Ridgefield All-League defensemen Sid Bryant.

The Spuds really didn’t find many clean openings themselves in the early going, but managed to threaten in the 24th minute after a cross was sent in, but just missed on a header attempt and rebound attempt that was on target, but was saved by White.

With the Jacks playing tight, stingy defense in the box, Ridgefield turned to a few long shot attempts that went over the bar. The two teams went into the intermission in a scoreless tie, but close observers got the sense the Jacks were ready to break through with a couple adjustments.

“At the half we just talked about finding a way to create more shots for ourselves, because I felt like we really controlled possession there all throughout the first half, but guys were a little hesitant to fire at times,” said RAL coach Max Anderson. “That was definitely our focal point at the break, and I felt like we did a great job carrying that enthusiasm into the second half.”

Again, just like the first fifteen minutes of the match, the Jacks did a great job controlling the pace and possession in the beginning stages of the second half. Even though the Jacks were unable to cash in, they continued to apply pressure along the edges and continuously win 50/50 balls thanks to the strong play from midfielders Ethan Pittsley, Gavin Geier, and Wooden.

And it was Wooden that finally took advantage of a Ridgefield mistake in goal after a deflected ball went high up into the air, and a fortunate bounce got over the head of the Spudders' keeper. That big break led to an open net shot by Wooden with 14 minutes left on the clock.

The Lumberjacks defense would take it from there, and preserve the clean sheet victory, while not allowing any open looks for Ridgefield down the stretch.

“Man, Jacob Isaacson and Leo Corona did a great job tonight in the back half and keeping everyone organized," Anderson noted. "Eric Nguyen, Layne Oberloh, and Brayan Valdivia also had strong defensive performances, but the experience and leadership of Isaacson and his communication with Corona was great to see."

Asked what this win might mean for the young Lumberjacks and their goals for the season, coach Anderson gave the best answer possible.

“You know, it’s way to early to be thinking about anything but the next match," he replied. "This season is a grinder of sixteen league games and our league will be very tough this season with Columbia River being the favorites and six other teams could finish in second place."

Coincidentally, the next opponent for R.A. Long will be Columbia River on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Longview Memorial Stadium. The Rapids are the defending 2A GSHL and District IV champions, and fresh off a fourth place finish at State last season.

It will be another stiff test for the youthful Jacks early in the GSHL 2A league slate.

"Our young guys are on the radar, and they have played well beyond their years so far. I am very pleased with what I have seen so far, but there’s no time to focus on anything except the next opponent,” Anderson emphasized.