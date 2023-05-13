TUMWATER — The Woodland boys soccer team saw its season come to an end in Thurston County, Friday night, with a 1-0 loss to the T-Birds.

The Beavers defeated Black Hills in the pigtail on the road by a score of 2-1 to start last week and then turned around to be skunked by Columbia River in the opening round of bracket play.

Woodland bounced back to knock off R.A. Long with a 2-1 win at the Northlake Field on Tuesday, but could not find the equalizer against Tumwater in what wound up being their season finale.

The Beavers fell one win shy of a berth to the state tournament. Woodland finished the season with a record of 10-11.

Attempts by The Daily News to reach the Beavers for comment were unsuccessful.