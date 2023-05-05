TUMWATER — With their season on the line, Thursday, the Beavers knew they needed a good start. Taking to the extra bouncy artificial turf at A.G. West High School in order to face Black Hills in the 2A District IV boys soccer pigtail match, Woodland had plans to hit the ground running.

But that’s not what happened. Not at all.

In fact, before it was able to capture a season-extending 3-2 victory on the road, Woodland needed a slap to the face of sorts to serve as a wake up call.

Playing in the loser-out playoff contest nearly 100 miles from home the Beavers were suffering from some tired eyes and heavy legs at the start of the match. Being a step slow cost the visitors almost immediately when Brady Mitchell got loose for the Wolves and slotted home the opening score within the first ten minutes of action.

“That first goal definitely woke me up as a coach. It took me by surprise,” Woodland coach Onesimo Sebastian-Gonzalez said. “He’s got a good winger so he just beat us on the backline and caught us flat footed.”

With their eyes now wide open, the Beavers had 70 minutes to figure out the unique confine of the Wolves’ home pitch, with its arena league dimensions that include solid walls hugging the sidelines all the way around.

“We got here probably 10 minutes before the game started, so I felt a little shaky when we didn’t have enough time to relax, stretch and then get back to the pitch,” Sebastian-Gonzalez said. “I was confident enough that my boys were going to wake up in time… It is the road, so I felt like they were still on the bus.”

But even as Woodland began to turn the field and dominate possession, it was unable to find the equalizer throughout the first half with the Black Hills defense clogging up the lanes in front of the net. Wolves’ keeper Jonas Versaw made a few saves, including a diving stop to his right on a low screamer, and the rest sailed high or wide before the teams retreated to their corners to hash things over during the intermission with the hosts holding a 1-0 lead.

That chat paid dividends for the Beavers, but it would take a little more time to see the fruits of their labor born out.

“I told the boys, once you guys wake up we can definitely turn this game around at half, and that’s what we did,” Sebastian-Gonzalez said.

Out of halftime Woodland once again took over possession and kept on its front foot for the majority of the time. The problem for the Beavers was that their sights were completely miscalibrated as nearly every shot went soaring through the uprights of the football goal posts, including one boot that didn’t land until it hit second base on the adjacent softball field.

In the 57th minute, though, it was Woodland’s Rogelio Santillan-Guzman that finally dialed in the trajectory. After receiving a pass from Christian Cruz-Alejandres and slotted home a shot to the bottom right corner of the net past a diving Versaw to knot the game at 1-1.

“Our coach came out and motivated and we came out and said this wasn’t going to be our last game,” Santillan-Guzman said of the halftime speech.

From there, Woodland would wrest all of the momentum from the Wolves for the next twenty minutes. Santillan-Guzman nearly netted another score just one minute later and then Cruz-Alejandres had his own near-miss less than 60 seconds later while the Black Hills’ defense was in abject panic mode.

After spending 47 minutes of game time stuck in the low gear of nightmares, Woodland was absolutely electric once it broke the seal on the home goal.

“It changed a lot,” Santillan-Guzman said. “After the first goal it just motivated us and made me get more energy.”

In the 61st minute all of that frenetic energy paid off when a barrage of shots on goal sent Versaw scrambling again. After getting his mittens on a pair of shots that rebounded back out in front of the goal a weary Versaw could only watch as a pass from Cruz-Alejandres bounded from the far side of the box to the other before redirecting off Alexander Cano-Lorenzo’s forehead and landing untouched in the net.

The header score for the diminutive freshman sent the Woodland faithful into hysterics as the Beavers came together in a crush to celebrate near midfield.

“He’s the first freshman to score in our varsity group,” Sebastian-Guzman noted. “It’s not too late for him to start being that model for the next generation.”

Woodland was able to add an insurance score in the 70th minute after Santillan-Guzman was tackled inside the box while driving to his right for what would have been a powerful blast on an angle. Instead, the Beavers’ senior midfielder took his free kick from directly in front of the iron box and slipped it into the lower left corner of the net past a diving keeper.

The Beavers’ defense was critical to the comeback effort as they allowed only a handful of shots on goal in the contest and maintained possession for their team except for a few brief run outs by the Wolves. That effort did not go unnoticed by the likes of Santillan-Guzman.

“My teammates all worked their butts off and we got the win,” he said. “Our midfielders were combining all game and we started playing with more touch and made them more tired. Then we started sending through balls and it worked out for us.”

Woodland goalkeeper Keaton Northcut finished the game with a handful of saves, most of which were simple pickups, and a couple of challenges where he left the box to beat the Black Hills’ offense to the ball.

For his part, Sebastian-Gonzalez made sure to praise the efforts of his centerbacks, John Lennon Mateo and Chayton Rodman, along with the play of his contingent in the middle made up of Santillan-Guzman, Cruz-Alejandres and Yahair Gomez-Hernandez.

“Mateo is the player that goes for the guy, goes for the player, goes for the ball when we’re in danger. He’s the first one to go over and intercept it,” the Beavers’ coach said. “And then Chayton, it’s just the work... He puts in all the work behind and knows where to put the ball. He’s really smart.”

As Woodland’s defense worked to milk the clock down and seal the victory the Wolves went into desperation mode, sending nearly everyone but their goalie up to midfield and beyond in an effort to tie the game back up. In the 78th minute that manic style paid off when Jace Brookerson was awarded a free kick from about 15 yards out and expertly lofted it above the outstretched hands of Northcut for a goal on the top shelf.

With Black Hills still frantically pushing for the equalizer a collision near midfield earned a yellow card for one of the Wolves and effectively drained the rest of the ticks out of stoppage time to seal the victory for Woodland.

The hard fought victory likely left the Beavers giddy at midfield where they came together in a joyous circle to celebrate after the final whistle with whatever energy they had left.

“I only made one sub the whole game and these boys played hard,” Sebastian-Gonzalez said. “They have to because going up north to play these teams is never easy, especially on the ride.”

The thrilling victory guarantees the Beavers at least two more matches in their season as they enter the double elimination portion of the District bracket. First up for Woodland will be a date with the league champions from Columbia River.

“We’re still gonna treat it like we’re gonna go win it,” Sebastian-Gonzalez said. “The boys just need to play hard. It’s good that they’re in our league because every time we play them we learn something new about ourselves.”

Woodland (9-9, 7-9 league) will play the Rapids at Columbia River High School on Saturday at noon.