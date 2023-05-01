WOODLAND — For the second time this season, Columbia River handed Woodland a 6-0 defeat, this time doing so on the Beavers' home pitch.

“It was a tough one,” Woodland coach Onesimo Sebastian-Gonzalez said.

Senior Alex Harris scored four goals to lead the Rapids. Harris put Columbia River ahead early in the first half with a brace, then added a second brace within the first 10 minutes of the second half to help the No. 1 ranked Rapids pull away.

“We managed to limit them to only score two goals in the first half, "Sebastian-Gonzalez noted. "The sun was beating us down, we only had one sub today. The sun took its toll on us. A lot of tired players in the second half you could see it.”

Woodland goalkeeper Keaton Northcut had 12 saves in the second half.

Despite the loss, Woodland (7-9-1, 6-9-1 league) remains in sixth place in league with a critical match coming up against fifth place Fort Vancouver at Fort on Tuesday. A win against the Trappers and Woodland will secure a place in the district tournament.

A loss and its season will be over.

“I think it’s really going to come down to the game on Tuesday,” noted Sebastian-Gomez. “The outcome of that game will really determine (our postseason chances).”