WOODLAND — Woodland tallied three first-half goals en route to a 4-0 win over Mark Morris in the season opener for both boys soccer teams.

Mark Morris goalkeeper Danny Bailey finished with 26 saves to keep the game closer than it may otherwise have been. The Woodland goals came in the 33rd, 37th, 38th and 52nd minutes.

“We held up well on defense for the first 30 minutes of the match, but they broke through in the 33rd (minute),” Mark Morris coach Chris Toms said.

Diego Almodovar put the first goal on the board for Woodland with an assist from Rogelio Santillan-Guzman. Then Santillan-Guzman set up Jose Rodriguez-Cerda for a score before Almodovar assisted Christian Cruz-Alejandres to put the Beavers up 3-0 before the intermission.

“We lost our composure a bit in the rest of the first half, but came back with better effort and energy in the second half," Toms noted.

While the Monarchs were held scoreless, their defense did improve down the stretch. Woodland's lone goal of the second half came when Santillan-Guzman was tackled in the box and made good on his penalty kick.

Mark Morris (0-1 league) will host Washougal on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Northlake Field.