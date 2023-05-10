Rogelio Santillan-Guzman scored two goals to lead Woodland to a 2-1 win over R.A. Long in a must-win 2B District IV loser-out contest, Tuesday, at the Northlake Field.

“It was an excellent, evenly-matched contest this afternoon, but Woodland prevailed,” R.A. Long coach Max Anderson said. “Yes, it’s difficult to beat the same team three times in a season, etc.”

Santillan-Guzman broke a 1-1 tie in the 64th minute with a lunging header on the end of Christian Cruz-Alejandres’ corner kick delivery into the penalty box. Woodland then held on over the final 16 minutes to advance to a winner-to-state game versus Tumwater.

“We were there. I think mentally we were ready,” Woodland coach Onesimo Sebastian-Gonzalez said. “Every time we faced (R.A. Long this year), I thought they were a beatable opponent. This game we all came together. We wanted to win it to keep our season alive. It took everyone’s effort to come through. The boys played really well.”

Coming off an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of the top 2A team in the state in Columbia River, Santillan-Guzman put Woodland in a good position early with a goal in the eighth minute when he cleaned up a rebound off of the R.A. Long goalkeeper in the penalty box. The goal gave the Beavers a 1-0 lead.

R.A. Long striker Liam Hendrickson tied the game in the 27th minute to leave the two teams tied 1-1 entering halftime.

However, the Lumberjacks were not able to find the net again and it would cost them.

“We were on the front foot throughout the remainder of the first half, but failed to convert several opportunities,” Anderson noted.

Keaton Northcut finished with four saves for Woodland in goal, and the defense moved on a string to limit R.A. Long’s opportunities.

“I believe in the boys. I think they can go further,” Sebastian-Gonzalez said. “It really comes down to us all playing together as one and keeping the energy high. I’m pretty confident we can go higher.”

Woodland will look to do just that against Tumwater on Thursday where a win will clinch a 2A state tournament berth. The game will be played at Tumwater High School at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, the loss brought R.A. Long’s season to an end across the lake from their gutted home field and consoling one another on their arch rivals’ home turf at Northlake.

“I told the boys it’s important to not let this final result define their season,” Anderson said. “We had a great year. The future looks solid. We have a great deal of appreciation for our seniors who helped us finish third in league and demonstrate that our current team can compete.”