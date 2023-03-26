WOODLAND —Liam Hendrickson scored twice over the final seven minutes to seal a comfortable 3-0 win for R.A. Long over Woodland on Saturday.

Hendrickson scored in the 73rd minute after he intercepted a loose pass from the Woodland defender, moved past his defender into the center of the penalty box and sent his shot past the keeper in the low corner.

The Lumberjack added a second goal in the 80th minute when teammate Alex Wooden split the Woodland defense and played Hendrickson in with a deft pass for an easy goal.

“We bounced back from a disappointing loss Thursday to get an important win today,” RAL coach Max Anderson said. “Much like last Saturday when we were battling injuries against Fort Vancouver, we found a way to get the result.

Wooden gave R.A. Long a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute when he calmly volleyed a well-placed cross from Hendrickson into the Woodland net. As the first half ended, the Beavers saw one of their players sent off after running afoul of the official, which left them with only 10 men for the second half.

Despite playing a player down over the final 40 minutes, Woodland managed to put together a few scoring opportunities. Ultimately though, R.A. Long dominated possession in the final half and capitalized with a pair of late goals.

Kian White and Payton Thill combined on the shutout in goal for the Lumberjacks.

"The entire defense and midfield did a great job against a talented Woodland attack," Anderson said.

R.A. Long (5-2, 4-2 league) hosts Washougal on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Woodland (3-3, 2-3) will head to Ridgefield at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

PK lifts United over Castle Rock

WINLOCK — The Winlock-Toledo boys soccer team scored a second-half go-ahead goal when Luis Martinez converted on a penalty kick to defeat Castle Rock 2-1, Saturday.

United fell behind 1-0 in the first half when Castle Rock split the Winlock-Toledo defense and slipped a shot past keeper Carter Nash. But United responded near the end of the first half when senior midfielder Noel Contreras scored on a header to tie the game at 1-1.

“We started really slow,” United coach Corny Sanchez said. “We played a little better in the second half, but we’re still not pleased with the performance in the game. We still aren’t doing what we practice, not passing like we’re supposed to or making the runs.”

United (3-2-2, 2-0 league) returns to the pitch when it hosts W.F. West at Winlock High School in a non-league match on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Monarchs fall to Columbia River

Mark Morris fell 4-0 in a 2A Greater St. Helens League contest versus Columbia River on Saturday at Northlake Field.

The Rapids received a hat trick from Alex Harris in the first half and a fourth goal from Ryland Perron to take a 4-0 lead into halftime.

Meanwhile, Mark Morris was shut out for the seventh time this season in dropping its fifth consecutive game. The Monarchs are without a goal this season.

Mark Morris (0-6-1 league) will look to get its offense going when it returns to the pitch at Fort Vancouver on Tuesday at 7 p.m.