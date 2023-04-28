WASHOUGAL — Despite losing 6-5 in a penalty shootout to the Panther in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer play, R.A. Long clinched a playoff berth by picking up a point in the loss.

“It was a disappointing result for sure, but we walk away with a few positive outcomes,” noted R.A. Long coach Max Anderson. “First, we earned a point, which takes us to 25 points and secures a postseason berth. We will clinch third place with a victory over Hudson’s Bay on Saturday.

Ever the optimist, Anderson was full of silver linings after making the long trip back to the planned city.

"It was also simply important that we went to Washougal, never an easy road trip, and played a strong match against an inspired opponent," Anderson said. "It was a playoff-type atmosphere and the experience will help us in the postseason.”

R.A. Long scored in the 32nd minute when Alex Woodon scored on chip shot that dropped into the goal over the keeper from 12 yards out.

Washougal tied the game in the 38th minute after a long direct kick was lifted into the 6-yard box. After the Jacks’ keeper Payton Thill punched the ball out, Washougal pounced on the rebound and deposited it into the net to send the teams to the intermission tied 1-1.

The second half remained scoreless despite good chances on both sides. It was tightly contested for the entire 40 minutes and the teams took that fight into the two extra time sessions which still did not yield a goal after 10 bonus minutes of play.

Gary Paredes provided the Jacks their best opportunity in the extra time session, but his shot was saved by Washougal's keeper.

“We played well enough to win and probably deserved to win, but when matches go to kicks anything can happen,” said Anderson. “Washougal withstood the pressure we put on them throughout the first half. We generated several close opportunities and were rewarded.”

R.A. Long’s game with Hudson’s Bay Saturday will be at Longview Memorial Stadium at 1 p.m. It’s the Jacks final regular season game.

MM senior night spoiled by Trappers

Mark Morris remained winless after falling 4-0 to Fort Vancouver on Thursday at Northlake Field on senior night in a 2A GSHL match.

Fort Vancouver got a pair of goals from Illia Strynada and a goal each from Denis Zayets and Vlodymyr Antoniuk to pull away from the Monarchs in the 2A Greater St. Helens League contest.

Mark Morris returns to the pitch at Hockinson on Tuesday in the final game of its season at 7 p.m.

Beavers fall to Ridgefield

WOODLAND — Woodland suffered its second consecutive 1-0 loss on Thursday, this time falling to Ridgefield in 2A GSHL action.

The Spudders got their game-winning goal from Jack Brown.

Woodland (7-7-1, 6-7-1 league) will return to the pitch at home against the league champs from Columbia River (14-0, 13-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m.