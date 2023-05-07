CHEHALIS — The Lumberjacks played 71 minutes of tight and tough soccer, Saturday, in the opening round of the 2A District IV boys tournament at W.F. West High School. But it was those other nine minutes that put the R.A. Long side on the brink of elimination after a 3-0 loss to the Bearcats.

“We were done in by a poor 9-minute stretch midway through the first half,” RAL coach Max Anderson said. “All three goals were regrettable.”

Following two dozen scoreless minutes to open the match W.F. West was able to crack the seal following a short throw-in from deep inside the Jacks’ defensive third. When Israel Lopez Cruz controlled the pass from Ezra Bolin he found a surprising amount of room to operate and sent a shot careening through the last few levels of the R.A. Long backline.

“We gave their player too much time and space with the ball, resulting in a deflected shot that took a strange spin and wound up in the far corner,” Anderson noted.

Lopez Cruz got involved in the next two goals, also, but on the helping side. In the 26th minute he set up Damian Hernandez for a breakaway goal, and in the 32nd minute he ran it back with an assist to Cody Pennington.

Those scores were more than enough for the hosts to separate from the Lumberjacks for good. The defensive lapses, especially on the latter two goals, left Anderson wondering what went wrong.

“Both were uncharacteristic of the way we’ve defended throughout the season,” the Lumberjacks’ coach said. “It’s possible this was a reflection of nerves and inexperience, but much credit to WF West. They’re a seasoned, senior-heavy squad that’s been to the playoffs before - and it showed.”

The Bearcats iced the game away the same way they grabbed control — by dominating possession. R.A. Long’s best scoring opportunity came in the 17th minute when Liam Hendrickson was unable to slip a shot past W.F. West goalie Hayden Sciera. The Bearcats’ keeper picked up a slow roller in the 70th minute for his second save of the night, but otherwise was relegated to cheerleading duties.

“They maintained a majority of possession and kept us from generating many opportunities,” Anderson explained. “We played a better second half, but were unable to score and make things interesting.”

The loss drops R.A. Long into the loser-out portion of the bracket where it will face Woodland on Tuesday. A time and exact location were not set as of Sunday morning, although the Northlake Field has been mentioned as a pitch that could be put to use.

“As was the case several times throughout the season, we’ll hopefully put this behind us and come up with a better performance next time out,” Anderson said.

Beavers skunked at Columbia River

VANCOUVER — After winning the pigtail game earlier this week to gain entry into the double elimination realm of the 2A District IV boys soccer tournament, Woodland got half of what they were hoping for on Saturday. The Beavers earned their rematch with Columbia River on the road, but they were unable to sing their redemption song at the end of an 8-0 loss to the No. 1 seeded Rapids.

Alex Harris posted a hat trick to lead the Rapids’ offense. Tyler Brown added two goals for River and Cole Benner put up two assists in the win.

The loss drops Woodland into the dark side of the bracket where it will have to play R.A. Long on Tuesday in a loser-out contest. That match will most likely be played in Longview, although an exact time and location were not known as of Sunday morning.