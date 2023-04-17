VANCOUVER — Playing against the top team in the state at the 2A level, R.A. Long put up a valiant fight in the first half until an injury to key defender Micah Miner forced the Jacks to change tactics.

Miner left the game late in the first half with the Jacks holding a 1-0 lead after a 20th minute goal from Gary Paredes. An already short-handed Jacks’ bench, due to injury and academic eligibility issues, left R.A. Long vulnerable to the skill of Columbia River’s forwards. The Rapids took advantage throughout the second half en route to a 7-1 victory in the 2A Greater St. Helens League matchup.

The goal from Paredes was a highlight for the Lumberjacks. He was able to outleap the Rapids’ keeper in the penalty area and square up Layne Oberloh’s cross from the midfield flank with his head to put the Jacks on top.

In the end though, Columbia River’s quality showed through as the Rapids remained unbeaten on the season.

“We dropped a tough one today,” R.A. Long coach Max Anderson said. “Not the result we wanted. We took a 1-0 lead early against the top team in the state on a nice goal from Paredes… We have three league games next week so no time to dwell on this one.”

R.A. Long (6-4 league) was set to play at Fort Vancouver on Monday at 7 p.m.

Woodland can’t find goal to beat Hawks

HOCKINSON — Looking to build off of a draw against Fort Vancouver earlier in the week, Woodland battled with Hockinson into extra time before falling 1-0 in 2A GSHL play Saturday.

Hockinson scored in the second extra time period on shot from well outside of the penalty area. Woodland held the majority of the possession throughout the contest, but was unable to put enough shots on target to scratch out a goal. That pushed the game into extra time where the first goal wins at the high school level.

As walk-off goals go, Hockinson scored one of the better ones you will see with the shot coming from north of 30 yards out to slip over the outstretched arms of Woodland keeper Keaton Northcut.

Northcut finished with eight saves. Woodland (4-5-1, 3-5-1 league) is scheduled to play at Washougal on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Monacrhs fall to Washougal

Mark Morris lost to Washougal by a score of 6-0 on Saturday in a 2A GSHL matchup.

The Monarchs came into the game without a point on the season and still looking for their first goal of the season. That search was set to continue on Monday in a league contest against Hudson's Bay at 5 p.m. at Northlake Field.