The R.A. Long Lumberjacks are heading down the right path in the early parts of the 2A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer slate, and they keep stacking up wins while they're at it. On Tuesday evening at Longview Memorial Stadium, the Jacks were able to pick up another at the expense of their cross-town rival Mark Morris with a 3-0 win behind two goals from Freshman Alex Wooden and relentless offensive attack.

R.A. Long (4-1, 3-1 league) found plenty of opportunities in the match and was able to dictate the pace of the match from start to finish. Ten minutes into the match Wooden was able to find some free space down the middle of the pitch about forty yards out from goal, and would weave his way past two Monarch defenders before letting one fly that would sail past Mark Morris Keeper Daniel Bailey to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

The Jacks continued to fire away at Bailey but were denied on several on-target attempts in the opening. After R.A. Long was able to win a corner in the 18th minute, Jacob Isaacson sent in a perfect cross that found the head of Layne Oberloh and was redirected perfectly in the corner of the goal to extend the Jacks’ lead 2-0.

There were several more opportunities for the Jacks to add to their lead, but the Monarchs were able to keep themselves in it behind a solid effort in goal by Bailey, who made save after save throughout the match.

Mark Morris was only able to muster one single shot attempt in the first half, and it came in the last minute just before intermission. All things considered, Mark Morris was very fortunate to only be trailing 2-0 at the break.

The Jacks came out strong out of the locker room and wasted no time testing Bailey and the Monarch defense. It wasn’t until the 56th minute that R.A. Long was able to tack on another, and it was once again assisted by Isaacson off a corner kick. This time Isaacson was able to place a ball perfectly in front of Wooden who was able to cash in his second of the evening to make the score 3-0.

“I’ve been playing club all year trying to keep my play up, and I go into every game with high hopes, and hope that my team will back me, because I’m going all out this season,” said Isaacson. “We all prepare and try to come out here and show out for each game.”

The three goal lead would hold up all the way to the final whistle to secure the shutout victory for Jacks. Despite R.A. Long dominating possession and the shots on goal category, there were still opportunities that were left out on the field and areas for improvement noticed by coach Max Anderson.

“We got a lot to work on. It’s really nice being 3-1 in league and 4-1 overall but we’re going to watch the film and identify areas where we can improve,” Anderson explained.

Despite the rival nature of the contest, coach Anderson also gave a ton of credit to the effort of Mark Morris in the match.

“Bailey was outstanding in goal. He stopped a shot by Gary Parades early in the second half that I thought was for sure going in, so hats off to him, and hats off to those guys," Anderson said. "I thought they played extremely focused, disciplined, and they made things very difficult for us tonight.”

Of course, he saved his best words for his own players. Specifically, Anderson made sure to recognize the strong effort of Wooden and Isaacson for his club before heading into the locker room.

“It was really nice to see Alex take a step forward and really put his imprint on the match," Anderson said. "He and Jacob really worked well off each other tonight.”

On the other side of the coin, Mark Morris (0-4, 0-4 league) just couldn’t manage to generate any opportunities for themselves near the box. The Monarchs were held to just two live action shots on goal, and two others off free kicks for a total of four shots in the match. The focus was more about what they needed to do on the defensive end slowing down a talented Lumberjacks team according to MM coach Chris Toms.

“We went with an unconventional formation to try to throw them off their attacking game, and it worked," Toms said. "They were definitely off their normal game, but they did get those first couple of goals in the first half when our keeper had the sun right in his eyes, and then the beautiful corner kick they had."

The result did little to dampen Toms' outlook going forward, and he saved his highest praise for senior goalkeeper Daniel Bailey.

“He’s invaluable to our team. He has gone out there and had double digit saves in almost every game we’ve played over the last few years, and without him this team would sink," Toms said. "I’m just trying to get some college coaches to pay attention to him, because I think he has the potential to play at the next level.”

Despite the loss, Toms has noticed improvement and mentioned his team will try to use the first half of the season to gradually improve, and then hopefully go out and pick up some wins down the stretch. Maybe they could even knock off the Jacks when they rematch later this season at Northlake Field.

It's a feat Toms believes his team is entirely capable of doing.

Both R.A. Long and Mark Morris will get back to action right away on Thursday. The Lumberjacks will host an undefeated Hockinson club at 6 p.m. at Longview Memorial Stadium, while Mark Morris travels down to Ridgefield for a 7 p.m. kickoff.