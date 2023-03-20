Playing shorthanded due to injury and illness, R.A. Long battled Fort Vancouver and emerged with a 2-1 win in the 2A Greater St. Helens league match to earn three points in the league standings.

“It was a gutsy effort,” R.A. Long coach Max Anderson said. “We haven’t had our full roster available all season and today was even more difficult, playing our fourth match in the last eight days."

Andres Orozco opened the scoring for the Lumberjacks in the 36th minute off a cross by Kasen Burr. It was Orozco’s third goal of the season.

The lead didn’t last long as Fort Vancouver answered four minutes later in first half stoppage time to even the score 1-1 heading into halftime.

The Jacks came out strong in the second half to generate several promising scoring opportunities. Each one was parried away by Fort Vancouver’s goalkeeper until Liam Hendrickson pounced on a rebound in the 70th minute to score the eventual game-winner.

"I’m proud of the boys for finding a way to take all three points against a tough opponent under challenging circumstances," Anderson added.

Freshman Kian White earned the win in goal for the Jacks.

R.A. Long improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in league play. It plays rival Mark Morris on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the pitch at Longview Memorial Stadium.