The blades of grass at Longview Memorial Stadium have been through a lot over the years. Hundreds upon hundreds of games have been played on them over the years and it was only fitting that on the day of the last game played on the natural grass surface victory would be claimed by Longview’s original high school. With history and playoff implications setting the mood, R.A. Long took care of the happy ending with a 2-0 win over Hudson’s Bay on the historic pitch.

It was a complete afternoon of farewells at the shared venue in the planned city and it all culminated with a convincing win that clinched third place in the league standings for the Jacks heading into the district tournament. The Jacks sent four seniors off in style on senior day, and the efforts of one of those veterans, Layne Oberloh, turned out to be the difference in the match.

Oberloh recorded two assists in the second half, one with his head and the other with his arms. Those helpers setup goals by Liam Hendrickson and Gary Parades just ten minutes apart from one another to give R.A. Long the upper hand against a team that was also battling for the league’s third place prize.

“I play every game as if it were my last out here and we wanted to win on this field, not just for us but for the school since now we will have turf going forward," explained Oberloh. "We wanted to give the field a good goodbye.”

From the opening minute of the match all the way to the final whistle the Jacks were playing as inspired as they have all season with a lot going on besides the match. Among those thoughts was the memory of Hudson's Bay defeating the Lumberjacks 1-0 earlier this season. It wasn’t surprising, then, to see the combined efforts of the Jacks and Eagles result in memorable soccer given that both teams were playing for the final guaranteed playoff spot out of the 2A GSHL.

“A lot to be happy about out there today,” said coach RAL coach Max Anderson. “We controlled the lion’s share of possession and generated a lot of opportunities for ourselves and very well could have had two or three more goals throughout the match."

R.A. Long got into the back third of the Eagles' defense time and time again but just couldn’t come up with a goal in the first half. Liam Hendrickson had a near miss five minutes in after a nice feed from Alex Woodon. The pressure didn’t stop there as multiple corner kicks were won and several deep throws were sent into the box by Oberloh. Those throws were well placed, but seemingly defended at the last possible moments before shots could be fired from in front of the goal.

The Eagles did manage to work themselves into the box of the Lumberjacks twenty minutes into the match and fired a clean shot that was on target but thwarted by netminder Payton Thill for a quality save. That was the only real threat Hudson’s Bay could generate for themselves for basically the first sixty minutes of the match.

With the score tied 0-0 at the intermission, R.A. Long came out strong once again in the second half and was able to come up with the first goal in the 47th minute. After a foul by the Eagles near the midline, Jacob Isaacson stepped up to take the free kick and sent a beauty up ahead just in front of the penalty box area. The pass would be brilliantly redirected off the head of Oberloh to an open Hendrickson in the center of the pitch in front of goal where he scooted the ball past the keeper with his left foot to send the home team into celebration mode with a 1-0 lead.

But that sequence won't be the answer to a trivia question.

Just ten minutes later after a ball was pushed off the sideline by the Eagles, Oberloh threw in from twenty-five yards out just over the defense in the near corner of the box that led Gary Parades towards the near post of the goal. Paredes took care of the rest and sent one in the back of the net to double the lead with the final score on the historic grass at Longview Memorial Stadium.

Parades came on strong in the second half of the season as has caught the attention of coaches, players and media members alike. And for good reason. With Paredes leading the Lumberjacks on the front foot the hosts continuously held possession and applied pressure until the final whistle and never allowed Bay to get comfortable or mount a comeback.

After the whistle blew and the match had concluded, pictures were taken, and a well-deserved water bath found the back of coach Anderson. For their efforts, Oberloh and Isaacson were greeted with smiles, hugs by a pair of admirers after the contest and earned themselves dates to the upcoming prom dance.

Even though the day was full of pomp and circumstance, with its fair share of goodbyes in one form or another, Oberloh continued to display the senior leadership that's made him a pillar of the R.A. Long program.

"We’re going to savor the moment and the victory, but we aren’t done yet," Oberloh promised.

As for what's next on the pitch, R.A. Long (10-6-1, 9-6-1 league) now gets a few well-deserved days off as they await their assignment in the District IV tournament. The Lumberjacks will crossover in the first round to play the No. 2 seed out of the 2A Evergreen Conference.