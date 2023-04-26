There’s no place like home. No, it’s not Kansas. Instead, it's the friendly and familiar confines of Longview Memorial Stadium that puts the R.A. Long boys’ soccer team back in their happy place.

After a four-game road trip over the last twelve days the Lumberjacks were back at the ole stomping grounds, and dawning some slick new uniforms, where they were able to pick up a critical win 1-0 over Woodland to remain in third place in the Greater St. Helens League standings in the final week of the regular season.

They are now one win away from clinching a playoff spot to the district tournament and have two more tries to get it done. There are some other scenarios that can still get the Jacks into the postseason, but the message is simple according to R.A. Long coach Max Anderson.

“It’s been our mentality all season long. We must take it one game at a time and have a short memory, no matter if we win or lose,” explained Anderson.

The expectations for this year’s team have been optimistic after a strong finish from last year’s squad that saw them fall a game short of the postseason after losing a road contest against Woodland to end their season.

What a difference a year can make.

The Jacks swept the Beavers this season and were victorious in both games via shutout combined with help from the two-goalie system implemented by Anderson that accentuates the talents of Payton Thill and Kian White. And the defense as a whole has continued to play spectacularly to ensure the opposition isn’t able to fire many clean shots toward those netminders, with stopping power coming from the likes of Jacob Isaacson, Micah Miner, Layne Oberloh, and Aiden McCoy.

Tuesday was no exception for the red and black defense as Woodland was not afforded any breathing room any time they were able to advance the ball anywhere near to the Jacks’ box. Their ability to play physically without fouling prevented the Beavers from getting any quality looks toward the goal and the visitors were limited to a single corner kick in the match that didn’t come until just before the final stoppage time.

Neither team was able to break free from one another during a tightly contested first half. Woodland did slightly better at possessing the ball but made no gains, and R.A. Long was still trying to establish a rhythm and time their runs.

“There is really nothing to paraphrase about what was said at the half," Anderson noted. "I just said you got to want it, and that they were the ones that needed to step up and do it since we [coaches] couldn’t do it for them."

Turns out junior newcomer Gary Parades wanted it, and most importantly, he wanted it for his team. It didn’t take after the hosts exited the locker room for the scoreboard to light up after Liam Hendrickson came away with the ball near the midfield circle and advanced a long through-ball pass along the far sideline to Parades who had a defender riding his hip. Parades gave a little hesitation to slow the defender down slightly, and then sprinted past him and turning the corner into the box to cut him off while setting up a beautiful strike with the right foot to beat the keeper for the game’s only goal in the 42nd minute.

It was a goal that should certainly get Lumberjack fans excited about what they will be in store for over the next year plus as Parades becomes more comfortable with each touch he gets and showcases a skillset that at times makes him appear as he is playing the game in slow-motion. After his efforts against the Beavers, Parades had nothing but compliments for his opponents and joy for his ability to score for his team.

“First, I want to say that Woodland is really good. They had good midfielders and made the game hard to win, and I was very excited to score the goal and help the team get a win,” said a smiling Parades.

It was a smile that revealed jubilee and relief simultaneously as Paredes has learned to his teams successes more and more with each game in the back half of the season schedule. He admits to having the feeling that he failed on a few opportunities earlier in the season, but the results that could have been haven’t discouraged him or diminished his confidence in any way. It is confidence that can serve R.A. Long well down the stretch and beyond to go along with other talented goal scorers Liam Hendrickson and Alex Wooden.

Recently, freshman Andres Orozco has started working himself back action after suffering an injury earlier in the year against Hockinson. The Jacks have had a bevy of injuries at times that has left their lineup a constant state of flux. Now, though, it looks as if they are on the verge of getting more cohesiveness and more depth heading into the most important matches of the year.

On deck for R.A. Long is a trip down to Washougal on Thursday at 7 p.m. to take on a Panther squad that has been playing well down the stretch. Washougal gave the Jacks all they could handle in their first meeting a little over a month ago at Longview Memorial before the hosts came out on top. It is not a must-win scenario for R.A. Long, but rest assured, this is a match that has the attention of coach Anderson and his charges.

“They are playing very well, and who knows what will happen with the playoff scenarios? They are in the hunt, and we need to take it very seriously,” Anderson emphasized.

As for Woodland, the loss leaves the Beavers on the verge of elimination from playoff contention. Woodland has three games left and will likely need to win them all in order to scratch out a playoff berth.

"We sill look to fight for a spot," Woodland coach Onesimo Sabastian-Gonzalez said.

The Beavers' coach is hoping that the officiating will turn in his teams favor after a few questionable calls left the Woodland sideline frustrated at the Lumberjacks' home field.

"Hopefully (we'll have) good refs with that," Sabastian-Gonzalez said. "Yesterday's game, (the) refs weren't making any calls and R.A. Long got two of my players injured with no calls by the refs."