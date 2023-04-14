The R.A. Long Lumberjacks recently got a chance to recharge their batteries after a grueling first half schedule in the first month of the season. Two weeks after a one goal defeat at the hands of Hudson’s Bay sent R.A. Long into spring break disappointed, the well-rested Jacks were able to run away from Ridgefield 2-0 at Longview Memorial Stadium Thursday night.

That victory was landed, in no small part, thanks to Liam Hendrickson’s two goal performance, and some stingy defense on the back line. It was the type of performance the Jacks wanted to see out of themselves, and one that left both Hendrickson and RAL coach Max Anderson pleased with the result.

“I was really happy with the opportunities we generated for ourselves against a good team, but what I was very pleased with was the feeling that we earned this win tonight,” said coach Anderson.

It was the second time this year R.A. Long defeated Ridgefield via shutout. Goalkeepers Payton Thill and Kian White combined for the clean sheet, and Jacob Isaacson and Layne Oberloh continued to play high level defense on the back end to deny Ridgefield many clean shot attempts.

It was nearly a disastrous start to the match for R.A. Long, but nearly is the key word. That close call came when Spuds threw the ball ahead from the far sideline just beyond midfield and were able to slam a shot past Thill just thirty seconds into the match. Thankfully for the home side that score was called off due to offsides. Despite the whistle Ridgefield was still feeling pretty good about themselves for the next ten minutes continuously applying pressure in the R.A. Long back third, but the Jacks were able to buckle down and keep the Spudders from firing many shots toward goal even as they sent several well-placed crosses into the Lumberjacks’ box.

Possession started to even out from there and Hendrickson worked to find a few opportunities to make the Spudders nervous on the other end. He misfired in the 12th minute and the 24th, but managed to catch the attention of the defense and foreshadowed what was to come.

Ridgefield threatened the goal once again in the 38th minute, but Thill came up with a quality save to keep the match scoreless heading into the locker room.

The second half was all Lumberjacks. Possession was easy to maintain, and the opportunities started to pile up. Soon, Ethan Pittsley was able to pick out a cutting Hendrickson just outside of the Ridgefield box. Playing on Longview Memorial's ill-fated natural grass Hendrickson fell to the ground, but the defender, Sid Bryant, stayed back in the box allowing Hendrickson to pick himself up and compose a shot that snuck past the Ridgefield keeper to give the home team a 1-0 lead.

A few more chances became available right away as Gary Parades received a long pass up ahead but was slide tackled in the box. It was a play that could have easily been called a foul against the Spuds to set up a penalty kick, but it kept the pressure on anyhow.

A few minutes later Eric Nguyen sent a beautiful ball back across the box that found Hendrickson for a one time shot that was denied by the keeper on an incredible save effort. The rebound came right to Parades in front of the goal, but the shot on an open net went over the goal and off the backline.

The score remained 1-0 into stoppage time when all of a sudden Ridgefield was able to get a clean shot off at point blank range. The attempt wound up off target, much to the relief of keeper Kian White, and the rest of the Lumberjacks that had worked so hard to limit Ridgefield's looks basically the entire second half.

Much to the home side's relief, one minute later Hendrickson got a breakaway opportunity after a misplay on the ball by Ridgefield at midfield and got his second shot past the keeper in the 80th minute to put the cherry on top for the Jacks.

It was the sixth and seventh goals of the year for Hendrickson and after the game the sophomore sensation was able to put the game into context.

“We kind of started slow in the first half, but we were able to find a rhythm and locate some weaknesses in the second half to lead to the goals," Hendrickson said. "Playing against a defender like Sid {Bryant} is such a challenge and it’s a lot of fun getting a chance to go against him.”

R.A. Long (7-3, 6-3 Greater St. Helens League) will start a four-game road trip beginning Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. against Columbia River. The Rapids are currently the first-place team in the 2A GSHL and in the 2A state RPI ranks.

Columbia River won the season's first matchup 3-0 at Longview Memorial, but coach Anderson looks forward to the upcoming road trip down to Hazel Dell and beyond to see where his team is at and what their growth looks like in practice and play.

“It should be a lot of fun, and I’m very excited for the opportunity it presents for us competition wise, but we just need to take it one game at a time,” said Anderson.